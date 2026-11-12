Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 4 Ep. 5: "All About Eats" Preview: A Hunger for Murder

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep) guest stars in tonight's episode of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth, S04E05: "All About Eats."

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 5, "All About Eats," sends Elsbeth into competitive eating after a Coney Island champion dies.

Sam Richardson guest stars as Cody Baxter, a rising competitive eater whose hunger for fame may turn deadly on Elsbeth.

CBS shares the official Elsbeth S04E05 overview, with writing and directing details for tonight’s murder mystery.

There’s also an early preview of Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 6, "Lean Girls," featuring Lea Michele as a fitness guru.

CBS, Robert King & Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth is back tonight – and this one's hungry. In S04E05: "All About Eats," Elsbeth enters the world of competitive eating to go one-on-one with Sam Richardson's (Ted Lasso, Veep) Cody Baxter, a born-and-raised Coney Islander and up-and-coming competitive eater with a deadly appetite for fame. After checking out the official overview and image gallery (and a sneak peek), we've got an early look at Lea Michelle (Glee) guest-starring in S04E06: "Lean Girls."

Elsbeth Season 4: S04E05 & S04E06 Previews

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 5: "All About Eats" – When a Coney Island champion dies after a donut-eating contest, Elsbeth enters the world of competitive eating, where an eager superfan (Sam Richardson) is a little too hungry for the top spot. Written by Matthew K. Begbie and directed by Rob Hardy.

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 6: "Lean Girls" – Elsbeth feels the burn when a Pilates student's murder pits her against a celebrity fitness guru (Lea Michele). Written by Anju Andre-Bergmann and directed by Nick Gomez.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Britne Oldford (Detective Nina Taylor) and Molly Price (Detective Jackie Donnelly) are set to return this season. Here's an updated rundown of who's on tap to guest star this season:

Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer) stars as Serena Collyer, a popular and highly paid relationship counselor whose torrid affair with an old love leads to murder.

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby will make a special cameo appearance.

Nicholas Braun (Succession) stars as Jeremy Perrick, the son of a famous American playwright who has spent his whole life in the shadow of his celebrated father.

Jemima Kirke (Girls) stars as Winter Redgrave, the sleek CEO of a successful "lifestyle" brand whose world is perfectly curated until her sister threatens a corporate takeover.

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep) plays Cody Baxter, a born-and-raised Coney Islander and up-and-coming competitive eater with a deadly appetite for fame.

Lea Michele (Glee, Funny Girl) plays Darcy Miles, a Pilates Princess and trainer who, when asked to whip her girls into shape, flexes her muscles too hard.

Nat Faxon (Loot, Married) plays Perry Macintyre, the least popular member at the Nickerson Country Club, whose miraculous hole-in-one leads to murder.

Christine Ebersole (The Wolf of Wall Street) plays Elsbeth's mother, Lydia, who can charm anyone – except her own daughter.

Uzo Aduba (The Residence) plays Allegra Miller, a proud New Yorker fighting developers to keep her home and change her life forever.

Tyne Daly (Cagney and Lacey) plays Helen Adler, a dedicated birder who's not afraid to ruffle feathers when her flock is threatened.

Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory) plays Briggs Potter, a fervent Revolutionary War reenactor whose position is threatened by a new recruit.

Molly Shannon (SNL) plays Patty Prince, the creator of a female superhero on the verge of superstardom. When a stickler for universe consistency stands in her way, Patty finds she has the power of murder.

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) plays "Data" Stevens, the founder and CEO of a prediction market, who will do anything to maintain his and his company's "good vibes."

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