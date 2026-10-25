Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 4 Ep. 5: "All About Eats" Preview: A Hunger for Murder

Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) enters the world of competitive eating to catch a killer in the November 12th episode, S04E05: "All About Eats."

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 5, "All About Eats," sends Elsbeth into competitive eating after a champ dies.

Sam Richardson guest-stars as Cody Baxter, a Coney Island rising star with a dangerous hunger for fame.

The November 12 Elsbeth episode centers on a donut-eating contest death and a murder case with a bizarre twist.

The preview also teases Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 4, "A Bad Lie," involving golf, foul play, and family tension.

With a new episode of Robert King and Michelle King and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth not set to hit until November, we've got a look ahead to November 12th's S04E05: "All About Eats" has to offer. After a competitive eating champ ends up dead, Elsbeth (Preston) goes one-on-one with Coday Baxter (guest star Sam Richardson), a born-and-raised Coney Islander and up-and-coming competitor with a deadly appetite for fame.

Elsbeth S04E04: "A Bad Lie" & S04E05: "All About Eats" Previews

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 4: "A Bad Lie" – A prize-winning hole-in-one by Perry Macintyre (Nat Faxon) leads Elsbeth and an insurance investigator to suspect foul play behind a country club president's fatal accident. Meanwhile, Elsbeth and Lydia meet Teddy's soon-to-be mother-in-law, Yvette Stratton (Erika Woods), and father-in-law. Written by Leah Nanako Winkler and directed by Joe Menendez.

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 5: "All About Eats" – When a Coney Island champion dies after a donut-eating contest, Elsbeth enters the world of competitive eating, where an eager superfan (Sam Richardson) is a little too hungry for the top spot. Written by Matthew K. Begbie and directed by Rob Hardy.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Britne Oldford (Detective Nina Taylor) and Molly Price (Detective Jackie Donnelly) are set to return this season. Here's an updated rundown of who's on tap to guest star this season:

Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer) stars as Serena Collyer, a popular and highly paid relationship counselor whose torrid affair with an old love leads to murder.

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby will make a special cameo appearance.

Nicholas Braun (Succession) stars as Jeremy Perrick, the son of a famous American playwright who has spent his whole life in the shadow of his celebrated father.

Jemima Kirke (Girls) stars as Winter Redgrave, the sleek CEO of a successful "lifestyle" brand whose world is perfectly curated until her sister threatens a corporate takeover.

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep) plays Cody Baxter, a born-and-raised Coney Islander and up-and-coming competitive eater with a deadly appetite for fame.

Lea Michele (Glee, Funny Girl) plays Darcy Miles, a Pilates Princess and trainer who, when asked to whip her girls into shape, flexes her muscles too hard.

Nat Faxon (Loot, Married) plays Perry Macintyre, the least popular member at the Nickerson Country Club, whose miraculous hole-in-one leads to murder.

Christine Ebersole (The Wolf of Wall Street) plays Elsbeth's mother, Lydia, who can charm anyone – except her own daughter.

Uzo Aduba (The Residence) plays Allegra Miller, a proud New Yorker fighting developers to keep her home and change her life forever.

Tyne Daly (Cagney and Lacey) plays Helen Adler, a dedicated birder who's not afraid to ruffle feathers when her flock is threatened.

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