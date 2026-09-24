Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 4 Official Trailer Teases New Cases & Familiar Faces

With the series returning on October 8th, here's the official trailer for CBS's Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth Season 4.

Article Summary CBS drops the official Elsbeth Season 4 trailer, teasing fresh murders, familiar faces, and October 8 return hype.

Elsbeth Season 4 premieres with "Crazy in Love," as Elsbeth investigates a deadly case tied to Serena Collyer.

Nicole Scherzinger guest stars in the Elsbeth season opener, with Teddy also setting a wedding date.

The Elsbeth Season 4 trailer promises new cases and high-profile guest stars as the 11th Precinct faces fresh twists.

With only two weeks to go until the hit series returns for its fourth season on October 8th as part of the network's big premiere week, CBS released an official trailer for Robert King and Michelle King and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth. After checking out our best look yet at what's to come (waiting for you above), check out the official overview and image gallery for the season premiere, S04E01: "Crazy in Love," and an updated rundown of this season's guest stars.

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 1: "Crazy in Love" Preview

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 1: "Crazy in Love" – Elsbeth crosses paths with renowned marriage counselor Serena Collyer (Nicole Scherzinger), whose cool demeanor hides a murderous and messy passion. Also, Teddy sets a wedding date. Written by Sarah Beckett and directed by Nancy Hower.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Britne Oldford (Detective Nina Taylor) and Molly Price (Detective Jackie Donnelly) are set to return this season. Here's an updated rundown of who's on tap to guest star this season:

Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer) stars as Serena Collyer, a popular and highly paid relationship counselor whose torrid affair with an old love leads to murder.

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby will make a special cameo appearance.

Nicholas Braun (Succession) stars as Jeremy Perrick, the son of a famous American playwright who has spent his whole life in the shadow of his celebrated father.

Jemima Kirke (Girls) stars as Winter Redgrave, the sleek CEO of a successful "lifestyle" brand whose world is perfectly curated until her sister threatens a corporate takeover.

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep) plays Cody Baxter, a born-and-raised Coney Islander and up-and-coming competitive eater with a deadly appetite for fame.

Lea Michele (Glee, Funny Girl) plays Darcy Miles, a Pilates Princess and trainer who, when asked to whip her girls into shape, flexes her muscles too hard.

Nat Faxon (Loot, Married) plays Perry Macintyre, the least popular member at the Nickerson Country Club, whose miraculous hole-in-one leads to murder.

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