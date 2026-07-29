Posted in: MGM Television, TV | Tagged: embassy

Embassy: Kendrick & Heughan-Starring Thriller Picked Up By MGM+

Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan, and J.K. Simmons are set for the new thriller series, Embassy, with the six-episode series premiering on MGM+.

Article Summary Embassy lands at MGM+ as a six-episode thriller starring Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan, and J.K. Simmons.

Rom Lotan created and wrote Embassy, with John Strickland and Christian Alvart directing the series.

MGM+ calls Embassy a high-octane thriller, positioning the series as a major addition to its lineup.

Embassy was filmed in Cologne and London, with AGC International handling worldwide sales for the series.

Embassy is a new six-episode series that was just picked up by MGM+. It stars Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan, and J.K. Simmons in a thriller about an invasion at the US Embassy in London. It was created and written by Rom Lotan. "Embassy is an exciting addition to the MGM+ slate—a high-octane six-part thriller with an exceptional cast and creative team," said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. "Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan, and J.K. Simmons, along with series creator Rom Lotan and directors John Strickland and Christian Alvart, have created a cinematic thriller that reinforces MGM+ as a destination for classic storytelling for a modern audience."

Embassy Synopsis

When armed mercenaries storm the U.S. Embassy in London, Layla (Kendrick), a sharp and resourceful American diplomat, faces an impossible choice: protect the U.S. Ambassador (Simmons) or follow his orders to exfiltrate a high-value asset being held at the embassy. As a larger conspiracy unfolds, Layla must rely on her instincts – and the reluctant help of her ex-fiancé, a British SAS soldier (Heughan) – in the tense hours before extraction.

Shot on location in Cologne, Germany, and London, England, Embassy is created and written by Rom Lotan, directed by John Strickland (Bodyguard, The Rig) and Christian Alvart (Case 39, Pandorum) and executive produced by Lotan, Strickland, Ascendant Fox's Hester Ruoff, Bart Ruspoli and Matt Mitchell, Turbine's Daniel Hetzer, Jakob Neuhausser, Justin Thomson and David Tanner, and AGC's Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz and Miguel A. Palos Jr. AGC International is handling worldwide sales and has previously announced deals with Prime Video for the UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia and New Zealand, and with ZDF for Germany."

Not sure I see Kendrick in this role, but sometimes unexpected casting can be the best kind. We shall see when the series debuts on MGM+.

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