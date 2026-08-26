Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris

Emily in Paris Season 6: Netflix Previews Final Run with 11 New Images

Netflix released a new image gallery for the final season of Emily in Paris, with Season 6 set to premiere on the streamer on December 24th.

Article Summary Emily in Paris Season 6 premieres on Netflix December 24th, as the streamer previews the series’ final chapter.

Netflix released 11 new Emily in Paris Season 6 photos, teasing a farewell run that also heads to Greece.

Creator Darren Star says Emily in Paris Season 6 aims to be the show’s biggest adventure, with travel at its core.

After a strong Season 4 and uneven Season 5, Emily in Paris now has one last chance to stick the landing.

Emily in Paris is bidding adieu. The popular Netflix series will end after the sixth season, with the streamer releasing 11 new photos from the final season this morning. Looks like the series heads to Greece for part of the season as well. "Making this show with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime," said series creator Darren Star. "As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can't wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have 'Emily in Paris!'"

Emily in Paris Will Always Endure

"I wanted the final season to feel like the biggest experience we have done on the show yet. We went to multiple locations this season, and Greece was somewhere we really wanted to showcase in a spectacular way," Star says. "That's part of the fantasy of Europe: You're always within reach of another extraordinary place, another culture, another adventure. I wanted the audience to have that vicarious experience of traveling right along with Emily." Lily Collins stars alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.

I felt this coming. After season three, I thought it was time to go, but this show is so popular that they kept it going, and to be fair, season four was really strong. Season five was okay, but I think the writing was on the wall. Star will still be at Netflix, so we will have to follow him to his next project. As for Emily, I think I can finally admit that she was not a guilty-pleasure watch but just a good one. Here's hoping they stick the landing.

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