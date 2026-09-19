Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris

Emily In Paris Star Lily Collins Posts Heartfelt Farewell to Series

After wrapping the final season of the Netflix series, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins penned a heartfelt message to the team and fans.

Article Summary Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shared an emotional Instagram farewell after wrapping the Netflix series finale.

Season 6 of Emily in Paris premieres December 24 on Netflix and will bring Emily Cooper’s story to a close.

Collins thanked creator Darren Star, the cast, crew, writers, directors, and fans for six seasons of joy.

Darren Star says Emily in Paris season 6 goes bigger with new European locations, including a standout Greece trip.

Emily in Paris is bidding adieu, and star Lily Collins took to Instagram to say a proper goodbye to the role that made her a star. The upcoming season 6, which drops on Netflix on December 24, will be the last. "My last day on set as Emily…I'm speechless. It's impossible to find the words for what this journey has meant to me. For so many years, Emily has been a part of my life, and through every season, she's continued to surprise me, inspire me, and challenge me. Thank you, Darren Star, for dreaming up this endlessly optimistic American girl in Paris who finds herself constantly outside of her comfort zone, learning to trust herself while leaning on others as she navigates her new life," Collins wrote.

"I'm so grateful you trusted me to bring her to life. Thank you to our unparalleled crew, our writers, our directors, and of course our incredible cast who is now family and who I cannot imagine this without. You have made Emily, Emily. You made this world feel like home. And merci to all of you who have been supporting us over these past 7 years and 6 seasons, keeping us inspired to dream bigger along our epic adventure. I will carry this chapter with me forever. Saying goodbye feels completely surreal and bittersweet, but mostly, I feel so incredibly proud and grateful that I got to be her. And be part of something so joyful. This has forever changed me. Au revoir, Emily Cooper…"

Emily in Paris Will Always Endure

"I wanted the final season to feel like the biggest experience we have done on the show yet. We went to multiple locations this season, and Greece was somewhere we really wanted to showcase in a spectacular way," Darren Star said about the final bow. "That's part of the fantasy of Europe: You're always within reach of another extraordinary place, another culture, another adventure. I wanted the audience to have that vicarious experience of traveling right along with Emily." Lily Collins stars alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.

I felt this coming. After season three, I thought it was time to go, but the show was so popular they kept it going, and to be fair, season four was really strong. Season five was okay, but I think the writing was on the wall. Star will still be at Netflix, so we will have to follow him to his next project. As for Emily, I think I can finally admit that she was not a guilty-pleasure watch but just a good one. Here's hoping they stick the landing.

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