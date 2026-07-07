Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys

Emmy Awards: Law & Order: SVU Star/EP Mariska Hargitay Set to Host

Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay will host NBC's 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14th, the first woman to host in 15 years.

Article Summary Mariska Hargitay will host NBC's 78th Emmy Awards on September 14, airing live coast-to-coast and streaming on Peacock.

The Law & Order: SVU star and executive producer becomes the first woman to host the Emmy Awards in 15 years.

Hargitay says hosting the Emmy Awards is an honor as NBC marks its 100th year and celebrates TV storytellers.

Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller will announce the 78th Emmy Awards nominees live from the Wolf Theatre on Wednesday.

We know that the 78th Emmy Awards will broadcast live coast-to-coast on Monday, September 14th (8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT), on NBC and stream live on Peacock. We know that the nominees will be announced this Wednesday (more on that below). And now, we know who has been tapped to host: Law & Order: SVU star/EP and devoted New York Knicks fan, Mariska Hargitay. Recently wrapping her theatrical run on Broadway's Every Brilliant Thing, Hargitay will be the first female to host the Emmy Awards in 15 years – since Jane Lynch in 2011.

"Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It's my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards – in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC – and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers," Hargitay shared in a statement. "Whether it's an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us. Regardless of how, where, or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories – and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next."

With the Television Academy ready to recognize some of the best and brightest that the past television season has to offer during NBC's broadcast of the 78th Emmy Awards, Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) and Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) will be on hand from the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre on Wednesday to reveal this year's nominees. Here's the important intel you need to check out the announcement ceremony live:

When & Where Can I Watch the "78th Emmy Awards" Nominations? The announcement ceremony kicks off TODAY at 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET, and will be available to stream on the Emmys website and the Television Academy's YouTube Channel (and is also waiting for you below).

Liza Colón-Zayas received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2024 for her role in the critically acclaimed series The Bear, making history as the first Latina to be awarded an Emmy in this category. She has also received a SAG Award and two Imagen Awards for the role, and was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award.

This summer, Colón-Zayas will star in the fifth and final season of The Bear as well as in the blockbuster film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, opposite Tom Holland. She recently wrapped production on the indie drama Fleur with Halle Berry.

Colón-Zayas is a proud member of the acclaimed LAByrinth Theater Company and is a Drama Desk, OBIE, Lucille Lortel, AUDELCO, Outer Critics Circle, HOLA, and Kingsley Award winner for her stage work.

Jeff Hiller is an actor and comedian who received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2025 for his role in Somebody Somewhere.

He appeared in two seasons of American Horror Stories and can be seen this season in Widow's Bay and Stumble, in addition to guest-starring roles on Pluribus and Elsbeth. His other television credits include: 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Broad City, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In addition to publishing his memoir, Actress of a Certain Age, in 2025, Jeff recently wrapped the run of his one-man show, Jeff Hiller is Basic. Hiller has performed improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in NYC in Asssscat and Raaaatscraps.

He has appeared on Broadway (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson; Urinetown), off-Broadway (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns; Silence!; Heartbreak House), and in Shakespeare in the Park (A Midsummer Night's Dream; Love's Labour's Lost). His film credits include Greta, Set It Up, Morning Glory, and Ghost Town.

Jesse Collins Entertainment is returning to produce the Television Academy and NBC's 78th Emmy Awards, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

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