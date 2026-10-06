Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys

Emmy Awards Now Has Exclusive Home at Prime Video Beginning 2027

The Television Academy and Prime Video announced a six-year agreement that sets the streamer as the exclusive global home of the Emmy Awards.

Article Summary Emmy Awards move exclusively to Prime Video in 2027 under a new six-year global streaming agreement.

Prime Video will stream the Emmy Awards live each September and make the ceremony free to viewers worldwide.

The deal ends the Emmy Awards' longtime rotation among ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC broadcast networks.

Television Academy says Prime Video brings global reach, innovation, and year-round support for its mission.

Goodbye, broadcast networks! Hello, streaming! On Tuesday, the Television Academy and Amazon's Prime Video announced a six-year agreement that sets the streamer as the exclusive global home of the Emmy Awards. Beginning with the 2027 event, the Emmys will stream live in September and will be made available for free to the global audience. Prime Video promises to "leverage its offerings and services to elevate the Television Academy's mission, delivering new experiences and entry points for fans to discover, engage with, and celebrate what they love about TV." Previously, the Television Academy worked on a "Wheel Deal" that rotated the Emmy Awards ceremony among ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC.

"Television has never been more global, and the Emmys should be a celebration that the world can share," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy. "Now Prime Video audiences in more than 200 countries will be able to experience the Emmys live with no subscription required. Our broadcast partners have been tremendous stewards of the Emmys for many years, helping to build them into the cultural institution they are today. Having a dedicated home with Prime Video allows us to build on that legacy with unprecedented global reach and a broader commitment to the Television Academy and our mission throughout the year. Amazon shares our deep respect for the history of the Emmys and brings the investment, innovation, and scale to help us shape their next chapter."

"For nearly eight decades, the Emmys have recognized the best storytelling and talent in television, and we're honored that Prime Video will be trusted as the global home for this celebration over the next six years," added Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. "Streaming the Emmys free on Prime Video is another way we're delivering the best in entertainment to our customers worldwide, and we look forward to collaborating with the Television Academy on this iconic event."

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