Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys

Emmy Awards Release Early Noms: "The Traitors," Colbert, SNL & More

Emmy Awards nominations for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Reality Competition Program were announced early - here's a look!

Article Summary Emmy Awards kicked off early with NBC revealing nominees for Outstanding Variety Series and Reality Competition Program.

Outstanding Variety Series Emmy nominees include The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Colbert, John Oliver, and SNL.

Reality Competition Program Emmy nominees feature The Traitors, Top Chef, Survivor, RuPaul's Drag Race, and DWTS.

The full 78th Emmy Awards nominations stream today, with the ceremony airing live on NBC and Peacock on September 14.

Later today, Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) and Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) will be on hand, live from the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre, to announce the nominees for NBC and the Television Academy's 78th Emmy Awards. But the first pair of categories/nominees was announced a wee bit earlier than that, with NBC taking a page from CBS's playbook. Between the 4:45 am/7:45 am ET and 5:20 am PT/8:30 am ET block of NBC's TODAY show, the nominees for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Reality Competition Program were announced. On the variety series side, you had such possible contenders as Comedy Central's The Daily Show, CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and NBC's Saturday Night Live. Was Colbert's goodbye enough to help him lock in a nomination for him and his team? On the outstanding reality competition program side, Bravo's Top Chef, Peacock's The Traitors, CBS's The Amazing Race and Survivor, and MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race are just some of the shows in consideration.

Here's a look at this year's nominees for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Reality Competition Program:

Outstanding Variety Series

Comedy Central's The Daily Show

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

HBO: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

NBC's Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

ABC's Dancing with the Stars

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race

CBS's Survivor

Bravo's Top Chef

Peacock's The Traitors

When & Where Can I Watch the "78th Emmy Awards" Nominations? The announcement ceremony kicks off TODAY at 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET, and will be available to stream on the Emmys website and the Television Academy's YouTube Channel. The 78th Emmy Awards will broadcast live coast-to-coast on Monday, September 14th (8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT), on NBC and stream live on Peacock – with Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay set to host. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on Saturday, September 5th, and Sunday, September 6th.

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