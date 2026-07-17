Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys

Emmy Awards: Television Academy Moves 5 Categories to Creative Arts

The Television Academy announced that 5 categories have been moved from the Primetime Emmy Awards to the Creative Arts Emmys weekend.

Article Summary Emmy Awards shake-up: the Television Academy is moving 5 categories from primetime to the Creative Arts Emmys.

Writing for Variety Series and 4 limited series/movie races will now be presented during the September 5–6 weekend.

The change trims the September 14 NBC Emmy Awards telecast as the Academy aims for a fresher, more audience-friendly show.

Impacted Emmy Awards nominees include contenders in writing, directing, and supporting acting across limited series and movies.

With NBC's 78th Emmy Awards broadcast set to hit our screens in less than two months, the Television Academy is making some changes to the number of awards handed out in primetime on September 14th. Writing for a Variety Series, Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Directing for a Limited Series or Movie, and Writing for a Limited Series or Movie will now be given out during the two-night Creative Arts Emmys, taking place September 5th and 6th. How well this move will be received remains to be seen (though rolling it out on a Friday isn't always a good sign).

"The Television Academy is committed to delivering a fresh new take on the Emmys broadcast, with a focus on entertainment that celebrates television shows, artists, and moments audiences love while honoring excellent work from the past year," the Academy shared in a statement. "Given the extraordinary breadth of work recognized each year and the limited time available within a three-hour broadcast, a select number of categories will be moving to the Emmy ceremonies taking place the week prior to the telecast. This thoughtful evolution ensures this year's NBC ceremony and future broadcasts remain deeply engaging and tailored to the television audience." Here are the nominees impacted:

BEST WRITING/VARIETY SERIES

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE DIRECTING

Beef, "It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey"

Beef, "Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort"

Black Rabbit, "The Black Rabbits"

DTF St. Louis

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE WRITING

All Her Fault, "Episode 8"

The Beast in Me, "Sick Puppy"

Beef, "All the Things We're Never Going to Have"

Death by Lightning

DTF St. Louis

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