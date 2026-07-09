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Emmy Awards, The Pitt & It: Welcome to Derry: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Severance, The Pitt, It: Welcome to Derry, Doctor Who, Criminal, Emmy Awards, Heartstopper Forever, and more!

Article Summary Emmy Awards lead the Daily Dispatch, with early nominations, viewing guidance, and big wins for Hacks and The Pitt.

The Pitt and It: Welcome to Derry headline major TV updates, from Season 3 changes to a promising Season 2 outlook.

Severance, Doctor Who, Criminal, and Heartstopper Forever drive a packed roundup of streaming and genre TV news.

More highlights include Smiling Friends Emmy buzz, Avatar: The Last Airbender teases, and Psych sequel updates.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Severance, The Pitt, Jimmy Tatro/Gorilla Grodd, It: Welcome to Derry, TWD: Dead City, President Curtis, Doctor Who, Smiling Friends, Criminal, Emmy Awards, Heartstopper Forever, Psych, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 9th, 2026:

Kenny Omega Wins AEW Title in Tony Khan's Latest WWE Ripoff

Severance: Apple TV Exec Updates Season 3, Ben Stiller's Involvement

SNL Host, Heated Rivalry Star Connor Storrie Reacts to Emmy Awards Nom

The Pitt: Noah Wyle Talks Big Season 3 Change, Robby/Langdon Dynamic

AEW Dynamite Preview: Omega's Last Chance at Beach Break Tonight

Will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms End with 3 Seasons? Bloys Responds

Jimmy Tatro in Talks for Gorilla Grodd in DC Studios Series: Report

It: Welcome to Derry: HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys Offers Season 2 Update

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03 Stars: Negan & Maggie Turn The Page

Sex Criminals Filming Hits Week 3: EP Tze Chun Checks In From The Set

Kennedy Center: U.S. Court of Appeals Shuts Down Trump's Latest Move

My Adventures with Superman S03E05 Preview: Dead Superman Walking?

President Curtis & His Team Are Ready for Action in New Key Art Poster

Doctor Who: "Doomsday" 20th Anniversary Brings New Doctor/Rose Look

Smiling Friends Nabs Emmy Awards Nomination; Will Mr. Frog Attend?

Criminal Series Set for 2026; Phillips "Did a Ton of Art": Brubaker

78th Emmy Awards Nominations: HBO Max's Hacks and The Pitt Score Big

Star Trek: Lower Decks Creator "Had at Least Two Seasons More" in Mind

Heartstopper Forever: Netflix Announces BTS Doc & Finale Podcast

Psych Star James Roday Rodriguez Offers Update on Fourth Film Chances

78th Emmy Awards Nominations Go Live Today! Here's Our Viewing Guide

Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators on "Aang" Leak, Tease New Project

New Doctor Who Team "Will Need a Moment"; Moffat Advises Patience

Emmy Awards Release Early Noms: "The Traitors," Colbert, SNL & More

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, Fallout, Tracker: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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