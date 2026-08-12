Posted in: Adult Swim, Amazon Studios, Disney+, TV | Tagged: eyes of wakanda, primal, star wars visions, The Mighty Nein

Emmys Honor Primal, The Mighty Nein, Star Wars: Visions & "Wakanda"

The Mighty Nein, Eyes of Wakanda, Star Wars: Visions, and Primal are Emmy Award winners for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

Article Summary Primal scores two 2026 Emmy wins for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation, leading the juried honors.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal won for David Krentz’s storyboard work and Scott Wills’ art direction on Adult Swim.

The Mighty Nein, Eyes of Wakanda, and Star Wars: Visions also earned Emmy wins in the animation juried category.

The Television Academy will present the animation winners during the Creative Arts Emmys on September 5 and 6.

Before NBC's Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay hosts the 78th Emmy Awards on September 14th, The Television Academy actually kicks off its celebration of what television has to offer the weekend prior, with the two-night 78th Emmy Awards – Creative Arts running Sept. 5th-6th. But even as Emmy voting reaches its deadline, The Television Academy has some early award winners to announce. The creative teams behind Prime Video's The Mighty Nein, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda and Star Wars: Visions, and Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, have a whole lot to be smiling about: each of those shows is an Emmy Award winner in the juried category of Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation. In juried categories, potential award recipients are screened by a panel of professionals from their peer group, and more than one winner (or no winners) may be selected in the category.

Here's a look at the Emmy Award winners for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation, with the awards set to be presented over the first of the two-night 78th Emmy Awards – Creative Arts, taking place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live Saturday, Sept. 5th, and Sunday, Sept. 6th. An edited presentation of these first two nights will air Saturday, Sept. 12th, at 8 pm ET/PT on FXX, and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Eyes of Wakanda • Into the Lion's Den • Disney+ • Marvel Animation

Uzoma Dunkwu, Character Design

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal • Kingdom of Sorrow • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

David Krentz, Storyboard by

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal • Vengeance of Death • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Art Direction

The Mighty Nein • Mote of Possibility • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Titmouse Studios, Critical Role Productions

Howard Chen, Background Design

Star Wars: Visions • The Duel: Payback • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Takashi Okazaki, Character Designer

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