Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: entourage

Entourage Creator Calls Grenier & Piven's Ad "Trash": "Makes Me Puke"

Entourage's Doug Ellin called out Adrian Grenier & Jeremy Piven for a "god-awful commercial" that's a "cheap, s*****y imitation" of the show.

Article Summary Entourage creator Doug Ellin blasted Adrian Grenier and Jeremy Piven’s Betr ad as a cheap imitation of HBO’s hit series.

Ellin said the Entourage-like commercial “makes me puke,” arguing it copies the show’s vibe without using its actual characters.

The ad stars Grenier and Piven opposite Jake Paul’s gambling app Betr, fueling backlash from Ellin and longtime Entourage fans.

Ellin also called out Piven, saying he once resisted Entourage but is now embracing its legacy again because he’s getting paid.

If there's one takeaway from the story you're about to read, it's that Entourage creator Doug Ellin is really protective of his hit HBO comedy series. Like, really protective. Here's what happened: Adrian Grenier and Jeremy Piven starred in a new extended ad for Jake Paul's gambling app Betr. In the video above, the two aren't playing their characters from the show – movie star Vincent Chase and agent Ari Gold, respectively – but it really, really vibes like the two are playing their characters from the show – movie star Vincent Chase and agent Ari Gold, respectively. Well, it didn't take long before Ellin was getting "400 messages" about the "god-awful commercial" he referred to as a "cheap, shitty imitation" of his comedy series.

"Many people worked really hard to make our show as good as it was. When I see cheap, shitty imitations that try to pass for what we did it makes me puke. I watch it and I want to throw up, because I would suffer, along with many other people, over every syllable, every fucking word. So I watch this trash, this shit, and go, 'Ugh, ugh.' There's no bitterness. I want everyone to get paid, get rich. Just fucking do your own shit. That's all," Ellon bluntly states in a video posted on Instagram earlier today.

Though the majority of Ellin's reaction kept things pretty general and focused more on the ad, Ellin did single out Piven for appearing in it after spending years, according to Ellin, not wanting to be associated with the HBO series. "I not only wrote, we found these people. We cast these people. I actually had to beg Piven to do the show because he didn't wanna do it. And he didn't wanna talk about it afterwards. Like, he wanted to get away from it, because he had so much better shit going on," the Entourage creator added. "But now he's back on it, because he's getting paid."

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