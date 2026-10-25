Posted in: Games, Movies, TV | Tagged: Eric Bauza, looney tunes

Eric Bauza, The Voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck & More, Dead at 46

Veteran voice actor Eric Bauza, the modern voice behind Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and dozens of other characters, has passed away at age 46.

Article Summary Eric Bauza, Emmy-winning voice actor and the modern Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died suddenly at 46.

Bauza’s family confirmed the news on Instagram, with more details on the beloved Looney Tunes star still to come.

Eric Bauza built a prolific career across animation, from Ren & Stimpy and DuckTales to Bob’s Burgers and more.

Best known for voicing iconic Warner Bros. characters, Bauza earned three Emmys for his acclaimed cartoon work.

On Sunday night, the shocking news hit that veteran voice actor Eric Bauza had died at the age of 46. "Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come," read the Instagram post from Bauza's family on Sunday night. Born in Toronto on December 7th, 1979, Bauza's breakthrough role came in 2003, taking over voicing Stimpy from Billy West for Ren & Stimpy "Adult Party Cartoon." From there, Bauza's voice-acting career would span dozens of characters across films, television shows, video games, and more. We're talking everything from DuckTales, Muppet Babies, and Bob's Burgers, to Batman Ninja, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, Buddy, and so much more. But perhaps Bauza's biggest claim to voice-acting fame was his voice work for several classic Looney Tunes characters, leading to three Emmy Award wins: Looney Tunes Cartoons (2020–2024), Bugs Bunny Builders (2022–2025), and Teen Titans Go! (2024).

"Oh, man, Saturday morning cartoons, when you could only see cartoons at a certain time. Now, in this day and age, you just have to look on your phone. But when I was growing up in the 80s, cartoons could only be seen on Saturday mornings and after school. That's when my obsession with the Warner Bros. franchise took over, not just Looney Tunes but Animaniacs and Tiny Toons, Freakazoid!, Batman: The Animated Series, Histeria!, Taz-Mania. Every Warner Bros. cartoon. I love Disney, [as Daffy] "but I just looooove Warner Bros," Bauza shared during a 2020 interview, explaining where his love for animation first started.

Recently, Bauza voiced D.A. Sinclair, Magnattack, and several other characters for Prime Video's Invincible. In addition, Bauza voiced a number of characters for the Paramount+ series Avatar: Seven Havens. In addition, Bauza voiced Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Foghorn Leghorn, Pepé Le Pew, Porky Pig, Road Runner, Elmer Fudd, Tweety, and others in the hit 2026 animated film Coyote vs. Acme.

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