Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours: CBS Previews "Ghosts" Showrunners' New Vampire Comedy

Debuting on October 8th, here's the official trailer for Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's (Ghosts) new vampire comedy Eternally Yours.

Article Summary CBS drops the official Eternally Yours trailer, previewing Joe Port and Joe Wiseman’s new vampire comedy debuting October 8.

Eternally Yours follows vampire spouses Charles and Liz, whose 500-year marriage hits a rut in present-day Seattle.

The family comedy turns on their daughter’s human boyfriend, forcing Charles and Liz to question if love can last forever.

Ghosts fans should watch for familiar vibes, plus a teased pilot-ending twist and crossover hopes with Woodstone B&B.

With only a little more than a month to go until "CBS Premiere Week" hits, viewers are getting their best look yet at Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's (Ghosts) new vampire comedy Eternally Yours, starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards. The new family comedy centers around Charles (Weeks) and Liz (Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence. Set to premiere on Thursday, October 8th, you can check out the official trailer above, and some insights from Port and Wiseman below.

If the show is giving you"Ghosts"-like vibes, you're not alone. In fact, Port and Wiseman are hoping for the opportunity to do a crossover. "It would be easy to do because the ghosts, for the most part, can't leave the property," Port shared. "But vampires could go on vacation. And they could check into Woodstone B&B." And just like with Ghosts, Port and Wiseman are going to take what you think you know about the series and twist it all around by the time the credits roll on the series opener. "Very similar to 'Ghosts,' it has this big premise-shifting twist at the end of the pilot," Port teased. "This has a similar big twist at the end. It puts a lot of pressure on landing episode two. You really wanna have episode two guide you into the premise and set up the series."

Joining Weeks and Edwards are Jaren Lewison as Max, Helen J Shen as Emma, Parker Young as Jesse, Rose Abdoo as Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown as Mort, and Shylo Molina as Henry. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. The pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

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