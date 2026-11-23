Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours December Preview: It's Time for "Dinner" & "Cursemas"

Check out what's in store for Eternally Yours: Dec. 3rd's S01E08: "Guess Who’s Coven to Dinner" and Dec. 10th's S01E09: "Merry Cursemas."

Article Summary Eternally Yours returns December 3 with S01E08, as Max’s parents trigger a coven connection and Jesse worries for Phyllis.

Eternally Yours follows on December 10 with S01E09, where Liz meets Aldrict and Max digs into Jesse’s Christmas fixation.

Tim Meadows guest stars in “Guess Who’s Coven to Dinner” as vampire dentist Dr. Edwards, with Asif Ali back as Igor.

Jeff Hiller returns as Aldrict in “Merry Cursemas,” as CBS’s vampire comedy keeps pushing Charles and Liz’s eternal rut.

Did we wish that Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's supernatural comedy Eternally Yours, starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards, was back on this week? Sure, but it's Thanksgiving week, so it's time to take a break. But don't you worry, because the show returns on December 3rd with S01E08: "Guess Who's Coven to Dinner," followed by December 10th's S01E09: "Merry Cursemas." Even better? We have early looks (overviews, images, and more) at both episodes waiting for you below, with Tim Meadows guest-starring and Jeff Hiller's Aldrict returning.

Eternally Yours Season 1 – S01E08 & S01E09 Previews

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 8 "Guess Who's Coven to Dinner" – When Max's parents arrive for a surprise visit, it leads to the discovery of a surprising and uncomfortable connection with one of the coven members. Meanwhile, now that his human wife, Phyllis, has been brought into the circle of trust, Jesse worries she'll want to become a vampire too. Tim Meadows guest stars as vampire dentist Dr. Edwards. Asif Ali guest stars as Igor. Written by Skander Halim and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 9 "Merry Cursemas" – While shopping for a Secret Santa present for Charles that will help him finally win over a co-worker, Liz crosses paths with vampire Aldrict (guest star Jeff Hiller), who's recently moved to Seattle and proposes a spell-inducing gift. Also, Max attempts to get to the bottom of Jesse's obsession with Christmas. Asif Ali guest stars as Igor. Written by Melissa Hunter and directed by Pete Chatmon.

The new family comedy centers around Charles (Weeks) and Liz (Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

Joining Weeks and Edwards are Jaren Lewison as Max, Helen J Shen as Emma, Parker Young as Jesse, Rose Abdoo as Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown as Mort, and Shylo Molina as Henry. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. The pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

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