Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours: Port & Wiseman Tease Premiere Twist, Ghosts Crossover

Eternally Yours Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman teased a big twist at the end of the series premiere and a possible Ghosts crossover.

Article Summary Eternally Yours premieres October 8 during CBS Premiere Week, giving Ghosts fans a fresh comedy from Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

Joe Port says Eternally Yours carries a Ghosts-like vibe, making the new vampire comedy a natural fit for longtime fans.

Port and Wiseman teased a major Eternally Yours premiere twist, promising a big premise-shifting reveal by the end.

A Ghosts crossover is already on the table, with Port suggesting Eternally Yours vampires could vacation at Woodstone B&B.

Not only will fans of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Ghosts have two holiday specials to enjoy this fall, but they will also have a chance to check out their new vampire comedy Eternally Yours. Set to premiere as part of "CBS Premiere Week" on October 8th, the series stars Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards – and if you think the show has a "Ghosts"-like vibe to it, you're not alone. In fact, Port and Wiseman are hoping for the opportunity to crossover. "It would be easy to do because the ghosts, for the most part, can't leave the property," Port shared. "But vampires could go on vacation. And they could check into Woodstone B&B." And just like with Ghosts, Port and Wiseman are going to take what you think you know about the series and twist it all around by the time the credits roll on the series opener. "Very similar to 'Ghosts,' it has this big premise-shifting twist at the end of the pilot," Port teased. "This has a similar big twist at the end. It puts a lot of pressure on landing episode two. You really wanna have episode two guide you into the premise and set up the series."

CBS's Eternally Yours is a family comedy centered around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence. Joining Weeks and Edwards are Jaren Lewison as Max, Helen J Shen as Emma, Parker Young as Jesse, Rose Abdoo as Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown as Mort, and Shylo Molina as Henry. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. The pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

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