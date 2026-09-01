Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours S01E01: CBS Previews "Ghosts" Creators' Vampire Comedy

We've got an official overview and image gallery for the series premiere of CBS's new vampire comedy, Eternally Yours, premiering October 8th.

Article Summary CBS sets Eternally Yours for an October 8 premiere, launching Joe Port and Joe Wiseman’s new vampire comedy.

Eternally Yours follows Charles and Liz, a vampire couple whose 500-year marriage has slipped into an eternal rut.

The Pilot finds daughter Emma’s human boyfriend Max uncovering the family secret and shaking up their undead world.

Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman and directed by Trent O’Donnell, the premiere gets an official CBS preview.

If you're a fan of the network's primetime offerings, then we don't need to remind you that "CBS Premiere Week" is now only a little more than a month away. With that in mind, CBS dropped a ton of images, overviews, and more for the shows ready to return or premiere that week. That brings us to the series premiere of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's (Ghosts) new vampire comedy, Eternally Yours, starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards, set to debut on Thursday, October 8th. We've got an official overview and image gallery for the series premiere, followed by an official trailer.

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot" Preview

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot" – The family comedy centers around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter Emma's (Helen J Shen) earnest human boyfriend, Max (Jaren Lewison), unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence. Max finds his world turned upside down after he discovers the truth about Helen's mysterious family. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

The new family comedy centers around Charles (Weeks) and Liz (Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

Joining Weeks and Edwards are Jaren Lewison as Max, Helen J Shen as Emma, Parker Young as Jesse, Rose Abdoo as Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown as Mort, and Shylo Molina as Henry. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. The pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

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