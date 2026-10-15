Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours, tv

Eternally Yours S01E01 More a Nibble Than a Bite, But Has Promise

The series premiere of CBS's Eternally Yours, starring Allegra Edwards and Ed Weeks, was more of a nibble than a bite, but it has promise.

Article Summary Eternally Yours premieres as a light but intriguing vampire fantasy, with enough charm and mystery to promise more ahead.

Liz and Charles make a messy, believable central couple, and the flash-forward hints at a rich, troubled history.

Jesse’s odd family adds unsettling intrigue, with Phyllis’s memory loss and the kids hinting at deeper supernatural lore.

Emma and Max’s romance moves fast, and his sudden vampire turn gives Eternally Yours a fresh twist right away.

The new CBS show, Eternally Yours, premiered this week with its first episode, "Pilot." For a first episode in the fantasy genre, it definitely has potential. It did keep me interested in the characters, their dynamic, and the plot this far. As a vampire lover, it met my expectations. It does not feel like we often see broadcast networks really try to take the fantasy genre seriously, so I am definitely looking forward to seeing where this leads.

It was a soft and fun introduction to the characters we will be following this season. I thought we would be seeing more of Liz (Allegra Edwards) and Charles' (Ed Weeks) happy lives together, but I think it was a phenomenal idea to flash forward to the present to show us what their lives look like now. Spoiler alert: not a happy couple. While I'm not a fan of the dynamic itself, I found them very realistic in how they act. Man, Charles can be such a dbag, but you can also tell he is not necessarily a bad man… or vampire, rather. I am looking forward to seeing their characters develop and to learning more about their past and why things turned out this way.

Another dynamic thought that was pretty interesting was Jesse (Parker Young) and his family. I have a feeling there might be layers to them. I feel bad for his wife, Phyllis (Rose Abdoo), since we learn that the constant wiping of her brain has caused cognitive deterioration. Although I am curious about them, I was also very bothered by this. Then we meet their kids, so I am wondering if we are going with incubus lore for Jesse, the dude bro. Pretty fitting, not going to lie. Then we meet their kids, who reminded me of Clark and Lois's twins. I am especiallynfond of Mort (Tristan Michael Brown) and i hope we get to see him develop his powers and control them better than he did in this episode.

And leaving the best for last, because I have to admit I was not expecting things to move so fast. To be honest, I really thought we would be exploring the human/vampire set-up for longer, but they cut to the chase with Emma (Helen Shen) and Max (Jaren Lewison). I really liked how their relationship started, with her being so distrustful and him just being a genuinely good guy trying to take care of his dog. I love how he ended up im the vampire home after she kept putting off him meeting her family. I do like that they did not make a whole season out of this miscommunication trope. I am kinda sad that they killed him by mistake and had to turn him, but i think this was a brilliant move to differentiate themselves from other vampire shows and their dymaic. I believe this makes it a different type of story, and I am very interested to see where their stories and dynamics lead. I hope they have a better chance of happiness than Liz and Charles. Yikes!

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