Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours S01E02 "Baby Vampire" Preview: It's A Lot to Process

The family has a lot to process. Here's our preview for Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Eternally Yours S01E02: "Baby Vampire."

Article Summary Eternally Yours S01E02 “Baby Vampire” finds Max and Emma struggling to process a very different new reality.

Charles tries to make a friend at work in Baby Vampire, while a crisis forces the coven to come together fast.

The Eternally Yours preview also offers early story details for S01E03 “The Mistake” and S01E04 “Halloween.”

Episode 3 teases a tense initiation party, while Episode 4 brings workplace stakes, costumes, and werewolf danger.

In tonight's episode of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's (Ghosts) newest supernatural comedy, Eternally Yours, starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards, it's all about everyone adjusting to the new world order in place – especially Max (Jaren Lewison) and Emma (Helen J. Shen). At least that whole human/vampire issue is now officially off the table. Meanwhile, Charles (Weeks) looks to… make a friend?!? And in the middle of all that, a crisis brings the coven together to figure out who's who and what's what. With that in mind, here's our updated preview for S01E02: "Baby Vampire," followed by early looks at S01E03: "The Mistake" and S01E04: "Halloween."

Eternally Yours Season 1: S01E02-S01E04 Previews

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 2 "Baby Vampire" – Max (Jaren Lewison) and Emma (Helen J Shen) try to process their new reality, Charles (Ed Weeks) attempts to make a new friend at work, and the coven comes together in a crisis. Written by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, and Josh Malmuth, and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 3 "The Mistake" – The coven throws an initiation party for a new vampire and invites prominent members of their community, including Aldrict (Jeff Hiller), a troublemaker who has history with Liz. Also, Jesse's vampire origin story is revealed. Written by Talia Bernstein and Sophia Lear, and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 4 "Halloween" – Up for a promotion at her teaching job, Liz invites her boss and his wife over for drinks on Halloween, when they arrive dressed in stereotypical vampire costumes, much to Charles' annoyance. Also, the coven fears Max has placed them in danger of a werewolf attack when he inadvertently uses an ancient protective relic as a candy bowl for trick-or-treaters and it goes missing. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Victor Nelli.

The new family comedy centers around Charles (Weeks) and Liz (Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

Joining Weeks and Edwards are Jaren Lewison as Max, Helen J Shen as Emma, Parker Young as Jesse, Rose Abdoo as Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown as Mort, and Shylo Molina as Henry. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. The pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

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