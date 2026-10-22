Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours S01E03 "The Mistake" Preview: Jesse's Backstory & More

We've got a party for Max and more of Jesse's vampire backstory on tap in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E03: "The Mistake."

Article Summary Eternally Yours S01E03 “The Mistake” centers on Max’s initiation party, which quickly spirals into vampire-fueled chaos.

Guest star Jeff Hiller’s Aldrict crashes the celebration, stirring trouble and exposing his complicated history with Liz.

Jesse’s long-teased vampire origin story takes the spotlight, delivering a major backstory reveal in tonight’s episode.

An early Eternally Yours S01E04 “Halloween” preview teases a missing relic, werewolf fears, and costume-driven tension.

We're back with our weekly look at Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's (Ghosts) newest supernatural comedy, Eternally Yours, starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards. In S01E03: "The Mistake," an initiation party for the newest vampire, Max (Jaren Lewison), turns into an evening of trouble, courtesy of guest star Jeff Hiller's Aldrict. Meanwhile, Jesse's (Parker Young) vampire origin story gets a big reveal. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode, stick around for an early look at S01E04: "Halloween."

Eternally Yours Season 1: S01E03 & S01E04 Previews

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 3 "The Mistake" – The coven throws an initiation party for a new vampire and invites prominent members of their community, including Aldrict (Jeff Hiller), a troublemaker who has history with Liz. Also, Jesse's vampire origin story is revealed. Written by Talia Bernstein and Sophia Lear, and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 4 "Halloween" – Up for a promotion at her teaching job, Liz invites her boss and his wife over for drinks on Halloween, when they arrive dressed in stereotypical vampire costumes, much to Charles' annoyance. Also, the coven fears Max has placed them in danger of a werewolf attack when he inadvertently uses an ancient protective relic as a candy bowl for trick-or-treaters and it goes missing. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Victor Nelli.

The new family comedy centers around Charles (Weeks) and Liz (Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

Joining Weeks and Edwards are Jaren Lewison as Max, Helen J Shen as Emma, Parker Young as Jesse, Rose Abdoo as Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown as Mort, and Shylo Molina as Henry. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. The pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

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