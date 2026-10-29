Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours S01E04 Preview: Charles Isn't a Big "Halloween" Fan

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E04: "Halloween," starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards.

Article Summary Eternally Yours S01E04 “Halloween” finds Liz hosting her boss for drinks as a promotion opportunity turns awkward fast.

Charles is not thrilled when Liz’s guests arrive in stereotypical vampire costumes, setting up a sharp Halloween clash.

Max may have exposed the coven to danger after using an ancient protective relic as a candy bowl and losing it.

The Eternally Yours Halloween episode preview includes new footage and teases comedy, chaos, and a possible werewolf attack.

Before Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman dazzle us with the Ghosts Halloween Special, we've got a look at the holiday-themed edition of their newest supernatural comedy, Eternally Yours, starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards. In S01E04: "Halloween," Liz (Edwards) invites her boss and his wife over for drinks on Halloween. Let's just say that their choice of costume leaves a bad taste in Charles' (Weeks) mouth. Meanwhile, Max (Jaren Lewison) may have left the coven vulnerable to a werewolf attack – so that might be a thing, too. Here's a look at what's on tap tonight:

Eternally Yours Season 1: S01E04 Preview

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 4 "Halloween" – Up for a promotion at her teaching job, Liz invites her boss and his wife over for drinks on Halloween, when they arrive dressed in stereotypical vampire costumes, much to Charles' annoyance. Also, the coven fears Max has placed them in danger of a werewolf attack when he inadvertently uses an ancient protective relic as a candy bowl for trick-or-treaters, and it goes missing. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Victor Nelli.

The new family comedy centers around Charles (Weeks) and Liz (Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

Joining Weeks and Edwards are Jaren Lewison as Max, Helen J Shen as Emma, Parker Young as Jesse, Rose Abdoo as Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown as Mort, and Shylo Molina as Henry. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. The pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

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