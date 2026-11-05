Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours S01E05: "Steve's Dream" Preview: Blood Flow Woes

Max's good deed could end up being a serious problem for the coven in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E05: "Steve's Dream."

Article Summary Eternally Yours S01E05 "Steve's Dream" finds Max's game-night invite triggering a dangerous blood supply crisis.

When Steve the Blood Guy plans to leave Seattle, the coven scrambles to secure fresh blood before it's too late.

Liz and Phyllis clash over the house's interior design, adding sharp comedy to Eternally Yours Episode 5.

The "Steve's Dream" preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and key details for tonight's CBS episode.

It's not that Max (Jaren Lewison) doesn't mean well – because he really does. But in this week's episode of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's supernatural comedy Eternally Yours, starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards, his kindness could lead the coven to losing its chief supply of fresh blood. Spoiler? That's not a good thing for vampires. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for S01E05: "Steve's Dream," which also sees Liz (Edwards) and Phyllis (Rose Abdoo) facing off over… interior designing!!!

Eternally Yours Season 1 – S01E05: "Steve's Dream" Preview

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 5 "Steve's Dream" – Max invites Steve the Blood Guy over for game night, a kind gesture that inadvertently leads Steve to decide to leave Seattle – and sends the coven on a desperate hunt for a new blood supply. Also, Liz and Phyllis wrestle for control of the house's interior design. Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Victor Nelli.

The new family comedy centers around Charles (Weeks) and Liz (Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

Joining Weeks and Edwards are Jaren Lewison as Max, Helen J Shen as Emma, Parker Young as Jesse, Rose Abdoo as Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown as Mort, and Shylo Molina as Henry. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. The pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

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