Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours S01E06 Preview: Will Jesse Tell Phyllis Everything?

Jesse (Parker Young) has a big decision to make in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E06: "Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis's Mind."

Article Summary Eternally Yours S01E06 centers on Jesse’s toughest choice yet: whether to finally tell Phyllis that he’s a vampire.

Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis’s Mind also brings early relationship trouble as Max and Emma face their first major bump.

The Eternally Yours preview includes CBS’s official S01E06 synopsis, plus writing and directing details for tonight’s episode.

S01E07, Jesse’s Girl, raises the stakes as Phyllis goes missing and the coven scrambles to track her down.

Jesse (Parker Young) has a big decision to make in tonight's episode of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's supernatural comedy Eternally Yours, starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards. Is it time for him to tell Phyllis (Rose Abdoo) that he's a vampire? That's the big headline heading into S01E06: "Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis's Mind," as Max (Jaren Lewison) and Emma (Helen J Shen) deal with the first bump in their relationship. After checking out our updated preview, make sure to stick around for the official overview and image gallery for S01E07: "Jesse's Girl."

Eternally Yours Season 1 – S01E06 & S01E07 Previews

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 6 "Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis's Mind" – Jesse contemplates whether it's finally time to tell Phyllis his secret. Meanwhile, Max and Emma navigate their first big relationship hurdle. Written by Jonathan Green & Gabe Miller and directed by Christine Gernon.

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 7 "Jesse's Girl" – The coven works together to try to find Phyllis, who has gone missing. Meanwhile, Max takes a mandatory class for new vampires. Asif Ali guest stars as Igor. Written by Caroline Fox and directed by Christine Gernon.

The new family comedy centers around Charles (Weeks) and Liz (Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

Joining Weeks and Edwards are Jaren Lewison as Max, Helen J Shen as Emma, Parker Young as Jesse, Rose Abdoo as Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown as Mort, and Shylo Molina as Henry. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. The pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

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