Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours S01E06 & S01E07: Some Thoughts on Jesse & Phyllis

With "Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis's Mind" and "Jesse's Girl," CBS's Eternally Yours cemented itself as an ensemble comedy with real depth.

Article Summary Eternally Yours Episodes 6 and 7 finally confront Jesse’s mind-wiping of Phyllis, resolving a major discomfort with real depth.

Phyllis learning the truth gives Eternally Yours a stronger emotional core, while Jesse’s confession lands with messy, earned fallout.

Max keeps pushing the coven toward change, exposing cracks in relationships and making Charles more frustrating by the week.

Eternally Yours balances comedy, dark vampire lore, and rising household tension, making Phyllis’s new role especially exciting.

The last two episodes of CBS's Eternally Yours, "Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis's Mind" and "Jesse's Girl," were a pretty fun combo to get to know Jesse and his family a little better. These two episodes addressed my biggest gripes with the show so far, and I am so glad they did. It really removes a huge layer of discomfort that has been looming whenever I watch the show. I have mentioned how much I like Jesse (Parker Young), his family, and his relationship with them. However, the constant mind-wiping that Phyllis (Rose Abdoo) was subjected to really rubbed my brain the. Turns out she was really oblivious to everything after, and he was just insanely careless. Yet still so in love with Phyllis. Once again, Max (Jaren Lewison) led to another big change within the coven by pointing out how uncomfortable it was to see Jesse wipe Phyllis' mind over every little thing. I also like that his sons stepped up to Charles (Ed Weeks) and requested that their mom be told the truth.

I think it was smart that this story took more than one episode to get resolved. I love seeing how Jesse and Phyllis got together and how smitten she is with her still. I have been enjoying the Vampire life they have been establishing, along with the fun departments and procedures within the universe. Although Jesse had the best intentions, his confession was sort of crappy, and Phyllis reacted appropriately. I do love that she did not disclose his secrets to her friends. Not to Kenyon how fast they were willing to sell out Phyllis over Jesse.

Max keeps bringing about change and discussions to the coven, already making a difference that seems to be inconveniencing Charles with every turn. I like how the show does not back down from putting its characters in very uncomfortable situations and addressing hard topics. Like seeing the cracks in Max's and Emma's relationship. However, they seem to be pretty open to talking and making things work, unlike Charles and Liz (Allegra Edwards)… but then again, they are just getting started, so I'm sure there's a lot more than just vampsplaining coming their way.

Talking about Charles, I do think he needs to have some sort of comeuppance. Although I enjoy his douchey persona, it's borderline on annoying pr*ck more and more. Like i legit thought he was going to try to help Emma be more communicative and he just ended up throwing her under the bus. Like bro, what the helly? I really was about to root for him, but this one felt especially malicious. I hope we get to see a softer side of him soon, because this will only continue to create a rift between him and the rest of the household.

The show continues to surprise me with the turns it's taking. Although there is a comedic vibe, there is still a dark undertone that makes me feel like something may be dripping soon. I do enjoy how they address things pretty quickly instead of letting them build up. I cannot wait to see how the tension within the coven continues to escalate and where it will lead. I am very excited that Phyllis is now in on it and we can all delve deeper into the vamp lore.

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