Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours S01E07 Preview: "Jesse's Girl" Phyllis Goes Missing

When Phyllis goes MIA, the coven shifts into search and rescue mode in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E07: "Jesse's Girl."

Article Summary CBS’s Eternally Yours S01E07 “Jesse’s Girl” sends Jesse and the coven scrambling when Phyllis suddenly goes missing.

Eternally Yours also puts Max back in school, with Jaren Lewison’s vampire stuck taking a mandatory new-vamp class.

The official Eternally Yours synopsis confirms Asif Ali guest stars as Igor, from writer Caroline Fox and director Christine Gernon.

Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards lead CBS’s vampire comedy as Charles and Liz, a long-married undead couple stuck in a rut.

When Phyllis (Rose Abdoo) goes MIA, Jesse (Parker Young) and the rest of the coven shift into search and rescue during tonight's episode of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's supernatural comedy Eternally Yours, starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards. In addition, Max (Jaren Lewison) finds himself back in school, where he must take a mandatory class for new vampires. With that in mind, check out our pregame preview for S01E07: "Jesse's Girl," including an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more.

Eternally Yours S01E07: "Jesse's Girl" Preview

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 7 "Jesse's Girl" – The coven works together to try to find Phyllis, who has gone missing. Meanwhile, Max takes a mandatory class for new vampires. Asif Ali guest stars as Igor. Written by Caroline Fox and directed by Christine Gernon.

The new family comedy centers around Charles (Weeks) and Liz (Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

Joining Weeks and Edwards are Jaren Lewison as Max, Helen J Shen as Emma, Parker Young as Jesse, Rose Abdoo as Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown as Mort, and Shylo Molina as Henry. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. The pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

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