Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours Stakes a Claim on Thursdays Tonight: S01E01 Preview

Along with a preview of CBS's Eternally Yours S01E01, we look at S01E02: "Baby Vampire," S01E03: "The Mistake," and S01E04: "Halloween."

Article Summary Eternally Yours premieres tonight on CBS, and the latest preview hints at supernatural comedy with a major twist ahead.

S01E01 introduces vampire couple Charles and Liz, whose 500-year marriage is shaken by daughter Emma’s human boyfriend.

Eternally Yours Episode 2, “Baby Vampire,” finds Max and Emma reeling as the coven faces a crisis and Charles seeks a friend.

Early episode teases for “The Mistake” and “Halloween” promise vampire drama, old grudges, and werewolf danger.

With "CBS Premiere Week" well underway, Thursday night brings the series premiere of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's (Ghosts) newest supernatural comedy, Eternally Yours, starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards. We've been liking what we've seen of the show so far – and we have a feeling you'll like the updated preview we've got waiting for you below. Along with the official overview, image gallery, and more for the series opener, we also have early looks at S01E02: "Baby Vampire," S01E03: "The Mistake," and S01E04: "Halloween." We have a feeling that we might have a clue or two that a big twist is coming – here's a look:

Eternally Yours Season 1: S01E01-S01E04 Previews

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot" – The family comedy centers around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter Emma's (Helen J Shen) earnest human boyfriend, Max (Jaren Lewison), unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence. Max finds his world turned upside down after he discovers the truth about Helen's mysterious family. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

@cbs Eternally Yours premieres Thursday, October 8 at 8:30|7:30c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+💥 Here's what you need to know 🧛🩸 #EternallyYoursCBS ♬ original sound – CBS

@cbs You all have been cordially invited to… the series premiere of Eternally Yours Thursday, October 8 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS and Paramount+ 🧛🤩 #EternallyYoursCBS ♬ original sound – CBS

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 2 "Baby Vampire" – Max (Jaren Lewison) and Emma (Helen J Shen) try to process their new reality, Charles (Ed Weeks) attempts to make a new friend at work, and the coven comes together in a crisis. Written by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, and Josh Malmuth, and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 3 "The Mistake" – The coven throws an initiation party for a new vampire and invites prominent members of their community, including Aldrict (Jeff Hiller), a troublemaker who has history with Liz. Also, Jesse's vampire origin story is revealed. Written by Talia Bernstein and Sophia Lear, and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

Eternally Yours Season 1 Episode 4 "Halloween" – Up for a promotion at her teaching job, Liz invites her boss and his wife over for drinks on Halloween, when they arrive dressed in stereotypical vampire costumes, much to Charles' annoyance. Also, the coven fears Max has placed them in danger of a werewolf attack when he inadvertently uses an ancient protective relic as a candy bowl for trick-or-treaters and it goes missing. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Victor Nelli.

The new family comedy centers around Charles (Weeks) and Liz (Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

Joining Weeks and Edwards are Jaren Lewison as Max, Helen J Shen as Emma, Parker Young as Jesse, Rose Abdoo as Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown as Mort, and Shylo Molina as Henry. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. The pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

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