Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours

Eternally Yours Thoughts: Vampire Comedy Shows Serious Signs of Life

After five episodes, we like where things are heading with CBS's Eternally Yours, starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards. Some thoughts...

Article Summary Eternally Yours finds its groove by episode five, sharpening its vampire lore, humor, and darker midseason intrigue.

Max’s early vampire turn gives Eternally Yours a fresh hook, with his fast-growing powers hinting at a bigger twist.

Charles and Liz remain Eternally Yours’ undead heart, blending brittle marriage chaos, secrets, and sharp comedy.

Emma and Phyllis stand out as the season builds, while Jesse’s mind-wiping choices add unease beneath the laughs.

Now that we are further along with CBS's Eternally Yours, let's round up to share how we feel about it midseason. With five episodes out, the show has picked up pace and finally given us insight into the realities of its dynamics and its lore. The episodes after the pilot were pretty fun and began mapping out the characters. I feel like they fleshed out the characters a bit without rushing or making it feel like a lot was happening. I really cannot pinpoint where things are going with the show so far, as there seem to be many roads they could take; however, I do think that their decision to make Max a vampire so early on will help differentiate this show from other supernatural ones out there.

Starting with Max: although he did not take the Vampire change well at first, I must say he has adapted really well. I love the changes he has brought to the coven regardless of how awkward he is. As a lover of the good boy type, he has hit all the cheesy checkboxes. However, I feel like we still have to see all of him. I do have high hopes for him. I mean, even Charles had to admit to his fresh perspective on all his doucheyness. I love how Max's mind seemed to change a bit by the third episode, and we see him embrace the Vampire history and customs more. I am curious why are his powers coming in so fast, i wonder if we'll find out that there is something special about him. I like hope he seems to get along with everyone in the house pretty well. I think he and Emma are a great foil to Charles and Liz. As for Emma, I still do not have a grasp on her full character, but she's so funny and blunt- I like her so far. I can't wait to have a more Emma-themed episode to get to know her better.

I like Jesse and his family, and I like his relationship with them. That said, I'm not a fan of the constant mind-wiping that Phyllis is subjected to. I wonder if she knows and she just decided to put on an act. I really like that we got to see more of her character on the most recent episode and how she stood up to Liz. I think she is my favorite so far. I do not want to believe Jesse is a bad dude, just careless, but it still weirds me out. I do like how in love he seems with Phyllis. It is very cute. That said, I completely agree with Charles: it was the Ascot incident all over again because bro can't keep his attention focused. As someone who gets distracted all the time, I understand why Charles is still hung up on it. Forgive, but never forget.

Talking about Charles, I do think he and Liz are the soul of the show so far. Yes, their marriage is a bit broken, but I am looking forward to the show digging deeper into their lore. I like hope they seem to balance each other even when the magic is no longer there. I have a love/ hate relationship with Charles and how douchy he can come across, but he's so cranky and funny. Liz seems more put together, but there is something that gives me the vibe she might not be. Which we kinda see on the episode, "The Mistake." Apparently they had lied to Jesse all along, convincing him that she turned him cause he was special, when it was actually a mistake. She thought he was her first kill, but ended up turning him instead.

At this point in the season, I'm definitely looking forward to seeing where this show is leading. Although there is a comedic vibe, there is still a dark undertone that makes me feel there will be a shoe drop at any time and things might take a turn. I do like what I've seen of Max and Emma's relationship. I hope it doesn't take the turn that Liz's and Charles' did, however i do feel we might see them butting heads at some point.

CBS's new comedy series Eternally Yours centers around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

Joining Weeks and Edwards are Jaren Lewison as Max, Helen J Shen as Emma, Parker Young as Jesse, Rose Abdoo as Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown as Mort, and Shylo Molina as Henry. Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. The pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!