Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: euphoria, Only Fans, Sam Levinson

Euphoria Creator Levinson Defends How Final Season Depicted OnlyFans

Sam Levinson defended the OnlyFans storyline in HBO's Euphoria after getting criticism from content creators for not showing a positive side.

Article Summary Sam Levinson defends Euphoria’s OnlyFans storyline, saying the series was meant to take a critical look.

In Euphoria Season 3, Cassie’s online creator arc sparked backlash from OnlyFans users and fans alike.

Levinson argues Euphoria explores fast cash, branding, and the long-term cost of chasing validation online.

He says Euphoria avoided glamorizing the lifestyle, using satire and absurdity to challenge Cassie’s fantasy.

After facing backlash from fans and OnlyFans users, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has come out to defend the scene and its criticism. In case you somehow missed this scene exploding onto the internet during the final season of the HBO drama, Cassie (played by Sydney Sweeney) undergoes a character arc in which she starts posting online content of herself dressed as a dog, among other costumes. Ultimately (spoilers ahead), she becomes an OnlyFans creator and turns her home into a creator space for fellow creators on the platform, posting for people online to build her brand. The show received grief from many of OF's creators, who believe it didn't reflect any of the positive aspects of what they have experienced, to which Levinson has responded.

Euphoria Shines a Bright Light On What OnlyFans Actually Is

On the most recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Levinson got into why they didn't portray the lifestyle as more affirming and positive than some make it out to be, saying, "The question is, what are the long-term consequences of that? What happens when you know, as a young person, you're on Instagram and these things, and you're told that you're the product, you're the brand, and now you're 18 years old, and you're going well, 'How do I make money?' And I just thought chasing that desire, that kind of fast cash, was an interesting thing to kind of explore. […] Also, at the same time, we caught a lot of criticism for it, but there's a part of me that wonders, if the show kind of affirmed this life and how empowering it was, whether we would get the same criticism. You know, we take a fairly critical look at it. It hollows out the individual. You know, you're constantly just depending on the likes and external validation."

Levinson also addressed the season opener that became a social media focal point with Sweeney cosplaying as a dog, adding, "[Cassie] has got her dog house and her little dog ears and the nose, and that has its own humor, but what makes the scene is the fact that her housekeeper is the one filming it. What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we're able to tie into it so that we're not too inside of her fantasy or illusion — the gag is to jump out, to break the wall."

Regardless of the backlash, it's clear that when the writers put this into the show, they knew it would attract attention from all sides. It's about as fair a look at it in a fictionalized way as you can get, as they didn't over-glorify it as a positive career choice, or make it the source of her downfall, as many of the issues that happen later in the season are tied to Nate's choices. Levinson is pretty on the money when he says they would have gotten criticism no matter how they portrayed it.

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