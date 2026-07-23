Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Discusses Nate's Fate, Brutal Season 3

Euphoria Season 3 put Jacob Elordi and his character, Nate Jacobs, through the wringer, as he shared recently on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Article Summary Jacob Elordi says Euphoria Season 3 brutally pushed Nate Jacobs to the limit before his shocking final death.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Elordi told Colman Domingo about weeks of beatings, running, prosthetics, and coffin scenes.

Elordi revealed Euphoria creator Sam Levinson even added a snake to Nate’s coffin, turning the scene into chaos.

Euphoria fans who hated Nate may be surprised by Elordi’s ordeal and the divisive reaction to Season 3’s ending.

Euphoria is over, and nobody had it rougher than Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, in the final season of the show. After being beaten, having limbs cut off, and finally, being locked in a coffin with a venomous snake, he met his demise. Many who watched the show loathed Nate, the "villain" of the show, but everyone agreed that he was a villain we all loved to hate. All of that is thanks to Elordi, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, being guest-hosted by his co-star on the show, Colman Domingo, where he detailed the rigorous ordeal he had while filming the new season.

Euphoria Season 3 Put Him Through The Wringer

"Finally, after eight years of all of you saying, 'F*** Nate, kill Nate, Nate's a piece of sh**…' Yeah, I read your tweets… Now you're sad. I think Sam [Levinson] brought me back to torture me," the actor said of the series creator. "It was like, six weeks of me just getting beat by a seven-foot guy. I was just running the whole time. I got locked in a coffin for two days straight with prosthetics and a fake tongue, and I couldn't see out of my eyes. And then Sam put snakes into the coffin. He had a very nice personality," adding, "He was very docile and very sleepy. I don't think he'd had a lot of sun … So I was kind of nudging him, trying to get him to get active and do the scene, because he was meant to be threatening. But he was like a little dog. He just kept curling up at my feet."

In my house, Euphoria lost the plot completely with Season 3, and especially with what they did to Nate. We didn't even have the heart to finish it; that is how badly they did Elordi in our eyes. I wonder how happy HBO actually was with what they waited so long for. Oh well, he is on to bigger and better things.

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