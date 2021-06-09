Europa: Dave Hutchinson Fractured Europe Novels Headed to TV

British Science Fiction author Dave Hutchinson's Fractured Europe novel series is being adapted into a TV series by the BAFTA-wining and Oscar-nominated team that made Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Europa, the near-future espionage series will be adapted by screenwriter Peter Straughan and director Tomas Alfredson, who also made the original movie version of Let the Right One In. Studiocanal is producing the series with Seven Stories, the All3Media-backed production company founded by Girl With A Pearl Earring producer Anand Tucker.

Hutchinson has written four novels in the Fractured Europe Sequence since 2014. The series is set in a near-future Europe, which has splintered into countless tiny nation-states after being ravaged by a pandemic and economic decay.

In the first book, Europe In Autumn, Rudi, a chef based out of a small restaurant in Krakow, Poland, is drawn into a new career with Les Coureurs des Bois, a shadowy organization that will move anything across any state line for a price. Soon, Rudi is in a world of high-risk smuggling operations, where kidnappings and double-crossing are as natural as a political map that constantly redraws itself. Europe in Autumn was critically acclaimed when it was published in 2014 and anticipated much of the current chaos in post-Brexit Europe, which belies Dave Hutchinson's background as a journalist. The novels, with their post-le Carré and post-Cyberpunk vibe, have a cult following amongst Science Fiction and spy thriller fans. We highly recommend them if you haven't read them before.

Alfredson said: "Europa is a unique blend of classic spy novel and mind-bending science fiction. Set in the not too distant future, in a world that for the most part looks and feels very much like our world today, the story offers a rich and thrilling allegory for our contemporary times."

Tucker said the series has been a "passion" since founding Seven Stories in 2015, while Studiocanal EVP of global production Ron Halpern added: "We had been hoping for many years to find the right project to work together again on with Peter and Tomas. We have now found it in the series adaptation of Dave Hutchinson's terrific near future espionage thrillers."

