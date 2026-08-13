Posted in: Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Audible, Exoplanet

Exoplanet: Audible Announces New Andy Weir Audio Sci-Fi Thriller

Andy Weir and Benjamin Percy's sci-fi thriller Exoplanet, starring Anthony Mackie, Ariana DeBose, and John Leguizamo, is heading to Audible.

Article Summary Exoplanet is a new Audible sci-fi thriller from Andy Weir and Benjamin Percy, launching as an exclusive audio series.

The Exoplanet cast includes Anthony Mackie, Ariana DeBose, John Leguizamo, Ray Porter, and Cherry Jones.

Audible’s Exoplanet follows a shattered starship crew stranded across timelines on a deadly alien world.

Exoplanet debuts November 5, blending survival, time-bending suspense, and Andy Weir’s signature science.

Audible announced a brand-new audiobook coming to the service, tapping Andy Weir (The Martian, Project Hail Mary) and author Benjamin Percy for a sci-fi audio thriller called Exoplanet. The book features an amazing cast, including Anthony Mackie, Ariana DeBose, and John Leguizamo, as you're thrust into a new survival story across the cosmos, where you'll be tested against humanity's greatest threat: time. Multiple stories will unfold across several locations, s as the crew deals with their personal traumas while attempting to survive an external threat that has cast them asunder.

The supporting cast includes Cherry Jones (Succession, The Handmaid's Tale), Sufe Bradshaw (Veep, VICE), Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete, All the Money in the World), Ray Porter (Audible's Project Hail Mary, The Bobiverse), and Aida Osman (Rap Sh!t). We have more details below, along with a quote from Weir about working on this project, as the show will arrive on November 5th, exclusive to the platform.

Where Will Time Take You? Exoplanet Denutes November 5th

When the starship Wild Blue Yonder is torn apart by a quantum anomaly, each surviving crew member crash-lands in a different era on the same deadly exoplanet—hunted, alone, and running out of time. Chief Engineer Jeff Shaw (Anthony Mackie), aided by his virtual assistant (Ray Porter), must battle an unforgiving present, driven by one thing: getting home to his daughter. First Officer Becca Bang (Ariana DeBose) fights to survive a hostile alien past. Science Officer Logan Bowers (John Leguizamo) wakes in a machine-ruled future that shouldn't exist. But the anomaly wasn't random. A relentless alien intelligence is feeding on human technology—and it's been waiting for them across every timeline. Separated by centuries, the crew must find a way to communicate across time itself before this world consumes them all. Blending heart-stopping action with the mind-bending science that Andy Weir is known for, Exoplanet explores what it means to fight for humanity's future when your own existence hangs in the balance.

"I'm obsessed with problems, the kind where one person and a lot of math are all that stand between survival and disaster," said Andy Weir. "Benjamin Percy's writing in Exoplanet takes that and adds a twist that genuinely kept me up at night: what if the people trying to save each other were separated not by distance, but by centuries? You can't see that story. You have to hear it. The crackle across a five-hundred-year gap, the desperation in a voice that doesn't know if anyone's still listening. Anthony, Ariana, and John don't just perform it; they make you feel every impossible mile between them."

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