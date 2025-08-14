Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout Season 2 Key Art Poster Welcomes Viewers to New Vegas

Set for December 2025, Prime Video's Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout Season 2 poster welcomes us to New Vegas.

Article Summary Fallout Season 2 releases December 2025 on Prime Video, with a new key art poster teasing New Vegas.

Stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten return, with speculation buzzing about the New Vegas setting.

Showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner promise more post-apocalyptic adventures.

Prime Video’s Fallout already renewed for Season 3 as buzz builds for the upcoming wasteland storyline.

Nearly three months after the news came down that EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout would be getting a third season and returning for Season 2 this December, we're getting a new key art teaser poster confirming the release month for the second season while welcoming everyone to New Vegas (which is already lighting up social media with speculation).

"The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout," shared Nolan and Joy when news of the show's third season was first announced. "On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we're grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together." Robertson-Dworet and Wagner added, "We're so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team — our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon."

Prime Video's Fallout: What You Need to Know…

Based on what's considered by many to be one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten (Emancipation) is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood's goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins (Justified) is The Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

Along with Purnell, Moten, and Goggins, Prime Video's Fallout also stars Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time). Reports are that Macaulay Culkin (The Righteous Gemstones, American Horror Story) is set for a recurring role of "a crazy genius-type character" (though the studio and producers did not comment on the reporting).

Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films (in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks) and executive producers Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, the streaming series sees Nolan directing the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. In addition, Athena Wickham of Kilter Films executive produces alongside Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

