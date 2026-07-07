Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout: Walton Goggins Is "Back in the Saddle" & Filming Season 3

Walton Goggins (The Ghoul/Cooper Howard) checked in to let fans know that he was "back in the saddle" and filming Fallout Season 3.

Article Summary Walton Goggins confirmed Fallout Season 3 filming is underway, sharing he’s “back in the saddle” as the Ghoul/Cooper Howard.

The Fallout update came via Goggins’ Tuesday social media post, signaling production is actively moving ahead.

Fallout Season 3 is adding Aaron Paul, Manny Jacinto, Emily Mortimer, and Thomasin McKenzie to the cast.

Annabel O’Hagan and Dave Register have also been promoted to series regulars for Fallout Season 3.

We've got good news to pass along for fans of EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout. After getting some interesting casting updates over the past month or so, Goggins was kind enough to check in on social media on Tuesday that he's on set and working on the third season. "Back in the saddle… Fallout Season 3," read the caption to Goggins's Instagram post, which included a look at the actor getting back into Ghoul mode. Joining the cast for the third season are Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld), Manny Jacinto (The Acolyte), Emily Mortimer (Doll & Em), and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit). In addition, Annabel O'Hagan and Dave Register have been upped to series regulars.

"We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of 'Fallout,'" offered Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, last May when the news was first announced. "Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of 'Fallout,' well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two."

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Prime Video's Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios executive-produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

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