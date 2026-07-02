Posted in: TV | Tagged: Luis De La Rosa

Family & Friends Create GoFundMe to Help Bring Luis De la Rosa Home

After his tragic death during Annecy in June, friends and family of animator Luis De la Rosa have created a GoFundMe to help bring him home.

Article Summary Luis De la Rosa died in Annecy, France, on June 24 while attending the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Family and friends launched a GoFundMe to help repatriate Luis De la Rosa and cover funeral and travel costs.

The fundraiser seeks 750,000 MXN, with supporters already contributing toward bringing Luis De la Rosa home.

Luis De la Rosa was known for animation work on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and other major projects.

In the wake of his tragic passing, friends and family of Luis De la Rosa have put together a crowdfunding campaign to help bring him home to be laid to rest. If you're not familiar with the story, De la Rosa died on June 24 in Annecy, France, where he was attending the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. According to Deadline, he was there to show off his own new project, Ash Raider World, but prior to his attendance, he was struck by a train after walking too closely to the track outside the festival, and passed away at the scene at the age of 34. The train conductor called for help, but local authorities arrived too late.

Funds Are Being Raised To Bring Luis De la Rosa Back Home

Now those close to him are hoping fans can help bring him home and bring closure to the situation. De la Rosa's body is still in France following the incident, and they need help to not only cover the travel expenses and repatriate his body, but also to lay him to rest when he is eventually brought back home. A GoFundMe has officially been launched, with the goal of raising at least $750k to cover the costs. We have some of the info from the page about their request for help. As of the time this article was written, they have raised about $570k of the intended goal.

De la Rosa's credits include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and My Little Pony: The Movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, Animaniacs, Carmen Sandiego, Archibald's Next Big Thing, and several animated shorts. Here's a look at some of what was shared about De la Rosa's passing and his impact:

His death deeply affected the international artistic community. Even Guillermo del Toro publicly acknowledged his talent and the impact he had on the industry. Luis, or simply Lemur to those of us who knew him, dedicated his life to creating, teaching, and inspiring. He traveled to Annecy to present Ash Raider, was working on a book to support artists, and was building a life full of projects with his partner. Today we face the difficult process of bringing him back to Mexico. Repatriation involves numerous procedures and expenses, including international transportation, funeral services, official documentation, translations, travel, accommodations, and a list that grows longer every day.

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