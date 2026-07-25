Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: family guy

Family Guy Halloween Special Taps Kieran Culkin as Satan & More

During SDCC, we learned Family Guy has two more Hulu holiday specials on the way, with Kieran Culkin set as Satan for the Halloween Special.

Article Summary Family Guy is getting two new Hulu holiday specials this fall, with Disney+ set to stream them globally.

Kieran Culkin joins the Family Guy Halloween special Happy Hell-o-ween as Satan in a wild Brian and Stewie story.

In Happy Hell-o-ween, Brian and Stewie land in Hell, annoy Satan, and somehow end up running the place.

The Family Guy Christmas special The Peter's Clause sees Peter competing to become Quahog’s official Santa.

It looks like Hulu is all about having an animated holiday season later this year. After getting the news that Bob's Burgers would be dropping a holiday special later this year, and Futurama will drop one in 2027, the news came down during San Diego Comic-Con that FOX's Family Guy will have two new specials later this fall on the streaming service (and on Disney+ globally). "Happy Hell-o-ween" already has a big name attached, with Succession star Kieran Culkin tapped to play Satan in the Halloween-themed adventure (with a look at Culkin's Satan waiting for you below). Executive producer and showrunner Rich Appel was joined by animated series stars Alex Borstein (Lois), Arif Zahir (Cleveland), Jennifer Tilly (Bonnie), and co-executive producer/supervising director Peter Shin. Though the exact dates for both specials weren't released, we did get official overviews – which you can check out below:

"Happy Hell-o-ween": In the Halloween special, Brian and Stewie find themselves in Hell, paying for 24 seasons' worth of bad behavior. When they manage to annoy even the Devil (Kieran Culkin) himself, they end up in charge."

"The Peter's Clause": It's Christmas in Quahog, and Peter and the guys compete to become the town's official Santa. Peter loses, and he can either process his disappointment in a mature manner or give fans a memorable episode of Family Guy. Thankfully, he chooses option number two."

Stewie: Kenan Thompson, Melissa O'Neil, & More Join Family Guy Spinoff

Two months after the word came down that FOX had given a two-season order for the Family Guy spinoff from Seth MacFarlane and Showrunner Kirker Butler, the upcoming animated series Stewie has signed up some pretty impressive names for its voice cast. Along with Stewie, MacFarlane will also voice Bean, Stewie's man-of-very-few-words classmate who was dropped on his head one too many times. Mike Henry, who voices Bruce on Family Guy, will voice Bruce's son, BJ, a gossipy new classmate of Stewie's. Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) voices Royal, one of Stewie's new friends who's got a "Hell no" attitude about the hazards of Stewie's adventures. Vanessa Bayer (Scrubs) voices Morgan, Stewie's teacher, who should probably spend more time watching the kids and less time partying. Melissa O'Neil (The Rookie) voices Wanda, Stewie's intellectual soulmate and object of affection. Aaron Lee (Duncanville) voices Skunk, the hundred-year-old class turtle, while Jessica Lowe (Wrecked) voices Caroline, a wannabe influencer and Stewie's formidable classroom nemesis.

After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie (MacFarlane) is forced to enroll in a new one that's not exactly top-of-the-line. It's attended by a handful of kids he doesn't know, an elderly class turtle (Lee) with a half-cocked theory on just about everything, and a teacher (Bayer) who probably shouldn't be allowed anywhere near kids. Stewie's miserable, the other kids are miserable, even the turtle is miserable… until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and unforgettable adventure.

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