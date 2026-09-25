Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: family guy

Family Guy Halloween Special Trailer: Brian & Stewie Reign in Hell

Here's the official trailer for the Family Guy 2026 Halloween Special, "Happy Hell-o-ween," set to hit Hulu/Hulu on Disney+ on October 5th.

Article Summary Family Guy’s 2026 Halloween special "Happy Hell-o-ween" premieres October 5 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The official Family Guy trailer reveals Brian and Stewie landing in Hell after 24 seasons of bad behavior.

Brian and Stewie push the Devil, voiced by Kieran Culkin, too far and somehow end up ruling Hell.

The special continues Family Guy’s Hulu holiday event run after Comic-Con confirmed another streaming exclusive.

During San Diego Comic-Con, the news hit that FOX's Family Guy would be spending the holidays over on Hulu again this year. On Friday, the streaming service released the official trailer for the Halloween special. In "Happy Hell-o-ween," Brian and Stewie find themselves in Hell, paying for 24 seasons' worth of bad behavior. When they manage to annoy even the Devil (Kieran Culkin) himself, they end up in charge. Remember when they tried substituting for Santa Claus?

Set for later this year, "The Peter's Clause" spotlights Christmas in Quahog, as Peter and the guys compete to become the town's official Santa. Peter loses, and he can either process his disappointment in a mature manner or give fans a memorable episode of Family Guy. Thankfully, he chooses option number two. Here's a look at the official trailer for the Family Guy 2026 Halloween Special, "Happy Hell-o-ween," set to hit Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on October 5th:

Stewie: Kenan Thompson, Melissa O'Neil, & More Join Family Guy Spinoff

Two months after the word came down that FOX had given a two-season order for the Family Guy spinoff from Seth MacFarlane and Showrunner Kirker Butler, the upcoming animated series Stewie signed up some pretty impressive names for its voice cast. Along with Stewie, MacFarlane will also voice Bean, Stewie's man-of-very-few-words classmate who was dropped on his head one too many times. Mike Henry, who voices Bruce on Family Guy, will voice Bruce's son, BJ, a gossipy new classmate of Stewie's. Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) voices Royal, one of Stewie's new friends who's got a "Hell no" attitude about the hazards of Stewie's adventures. Vanessa Bayer (Scrubs) voices Morgan, Stewie's teacher, who should probably spend more time watching the kids and less time partying. Melissa O'Neil (The Rookie) voices Wanda, Stewie's intellectual soulmate and object of affection. Aaron Lee (Duncanville) voices Skunk, the hundred-year-old class turtle, while Jessica Lowe (Wrecked) voices Caroline, a wannabe influencer and Stewie's formidable classroom nemesis.

After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie (MacFarlane) is forced to enroll in a new one that's not exactly top-of-the-line. It's attended by a handful of kids he doesn't know, an elderly class turtle (Lee) with a half-cocked theory on just about everything, and a teacher (Bayer) who probably shouldn't be allowed anywhere near kids. Stewie's miserable, the other kids are miserable, even the turtle is miserable… until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and unforgettable adventure.

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