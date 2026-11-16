Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: family guy

Family Guy Holiday Special Trailer: Santa Peter vs. Santa Cleveland

Peter's not taking losing out on being Santa too well, as you'll see in the trailer for Family Guy 2026 Holiday Special, debuting Nov. 30th.

Article Summary Family Guy 2026 Holiday Special drops November 30 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, with the official trailer now online.

In Quahog, Peter and the guys compete to become the town’s Santa after Christmas arrives without an official St. Nick.

Peter doesn’t handle losing the Family Guy Santa contest well, turning holiday disappointment into chaotic, violent comedy.

The Peter’s Claus promises a darker, rowdier Family Guy Christmas as Santa Peter clashes with Santa Cleveland.

It's Christmas time in Quahog, but the town is without an official Santa. Looks like it's up to Peter and the guys to compete to be the town's "Jolly Old St. Nick." Seems simple and pleasant enough, right? When Peter loses, he can either process his disappointment maturely – or choose violence. Thankfully, it appears he went with the "choose violence" option – and that brings us to the official trailer for Hulu's Family Guy 2026 Holiday Special: "The Peter's Claus," set to hit Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on November 30th.

Stewie: Kenan Thompson, Melissa O'Neil, & More Join Family Guy Spinoff

Two months after the word came down that FOX had given a two-season order for the Family Guy spinoff from Seth MacFarlane and Showrunner Kirker Butler, the upcoming animated series Stewie signed up some pretty impressive names for its voice cast. Along with Stewie, MacFarlane will also voice Bean, Stewie's man-of-very-few-words classmate who was dropped on his head one too many times. Mike Henry, who voices Bruce on Family Guy, will voice Bruce's son, BJ, a gossipy new classmate of Stewie's. Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) voices Royal, one of Stewie's new friends who's got a "Hell no" attitude about the hazards of Stewie's adventures. Vanessa Bayer (Scrubs) voices Morgan, Stewie's teacher, who should probably spend more time watching the kids and less time partying. Melissa O'Neil (The Rookie) voices Wanda, Stewie's intellectual soulmate and object of affection. Aaron Lee (Duncanville) voices Skunk, the hundred-year-old class turtle, while Jessica Lowe (Wrecked) voices Caroline, a wannabe influencer and Stewie's formidable classroom nemesis.

After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie (MacFarlane) is forced to enroll in a new one that's not exactly top-of-the-line. It's attended by a handful of kids he doesn't know, an elderly class turtle (Lee) with a half-cocked theory on just about everything, and a teacher (Bayer) who probably shouldn't be allowed anywhere near kids. Stewie's miserable, the other kids are miserable, even the turtle is miserable… until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and unforgettable adventure.

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