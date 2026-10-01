Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: fast & furious

Fast & Furious Spinoff Series Gets Peacock Green Light; Set for 2028

EP Vin Diesel and writers/showrunners Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman's "Fast & Furious" spinoff series has a series green light from Peacock.

Article Summary Peacock has officially greenlit a Fast & Furious spinoff series from writers-showrunners Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman.

Vin Diesel executive-produces the Fast & Furious series, with the Universal Television project set to premiere in 2028.

The green light follows Diesel’s NBCUniversal Upfronts reveal that Fast & Furious would continue beyond 2028’s Fast Forever.

Three other Fast & Furious Peacock spinoff series remain in development, meaning this franchise expansion could still grow.

During NBCUniversal's Upfronts earlier this year, star and producer Vin Diesel announced that the "Fast & Furious" franchise would be living on beyond 2028's final film, Fast Forever. But after announcing that four series were in development, the next question was whether any of them would make the jump from development to a series green light. We got that answer on Thursday, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that the project by writers/showrunners Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman was given the green light by Peacock and will hit screens in 2028. Stemming from Universal Television, Daniels, Coleman, and Diesel will executive-produce alongside One Race's Sam Vincent, Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, and Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan.

"For the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more," Vin Diesel shared back in May. "They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right… It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that's when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family, would be protected in the TV space… The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the 'Fast and Furious' universe."

Reportedly, the other three series in development are from Nick Wootton (The Endgame) and Charmaine DeGraté (House of the Dragon), Ingrid Escajeda (Griselda), and Joe Henderson (Lucifer). If this set-up sounds familiar, think of it in terms of what HBO is doing with George R.R. Martin's famed fantasy franchise, "Game of Thrones." The three other projects may or may not be picked up for a series. In other words, we could be looking at anywhere from 1 to 4 spinoff series.

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