Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI: Here's What's Ahead with S09E06: "Ultimatum," S09E07: "Posterity"

We've got overviews, images, and more for CBS's Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI S09E06: "Ultimatum" and S09E07: "Posterity."

Article Summary FBI Season 9 previews spotlight S09E06 "Ultimatum" and S09E07 "Posterity" with official episode details.

In FBI S09E06, stolen radioactive material sparks a high-stakes hunt as Eva faces a tense Staten Island Ferry crisis.

FBI S09E06 also gets a trailer, with writing by Mae Smith and direction from Nimisha Mukerji.

FBI S09E07 follows an influencer murder case, a Most Wanted sighting, and Nina Chase's return to help the team.

Who's in the mood for a double preview of CBS's Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI? That's exactly what we have waiting for you below – kicking off with the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for S09E06: "Ultimatum." Following that, we have the official overview and image gallery for S09E07: "Posterity." We've got everything from stolen radioactive materials to a murdered social media influencer who livestreamed the wrong person – plus, Shantel VanSanten returns as Special Agent Nina Chase.

FBI Season 9 – S09E06: "Ultimatum" & S09E07: "Posterity" Previews

FBI Season 9 Episode 6: "Ultimatum" – A highly radioactive material is stolen from a medical disposal facility, sending the team to track down the thief. Meanwhile, after Eva goes to check on her mom, she finds herself in the middle of a fragile situation on the Staten Island Ferry. Written by Mae Smith and directed by Nimisha Mukerji.

FBI Season 9 Episode 7: "Posterity" – After the murder of an online influencer, the team discovers that one of their cameras captured video of a criminal on the Most Wanted list. The team works alongside Special Agent Nina Chase (guest star Shantel VanSanten) to intercept him before he disappears. Shantel VanSanten returns as Special Agent Nina Chase. Written by Jake Tinker and directed by Milena Govich.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), a West Point graduate via Astoria who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Also on the team are Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent; and Special Agent Eva Ramos (Juliana Aidén Martinez), a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases. Overseeing them are Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza), who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority; as well as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Aaron Ginsburg, Rebecca McGill, Anastasia Puglisi, and Peter Jankowski.

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