Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI Kicks Off Season 9 Tonight! Here's Our S09E01: "Rendition" Preview

Along with a preview of tonight's Season 9 return of CBS's FBI, S09E01: "Rendition," we look ahead to October 12th's S09E02: "Omissions."

Article Summary FBI Season 9 premieres tonight with S09E01: "Rendition," as the team probes a murder tied to a secret government project.

FBI also joins CBS Premiere Week crossover action, with CIA's Nikki Reynard appearing in "Rendition" and Scola in CIA.

Missy Peregrym's Maggie struggles to connect with new partner Isaiah Green, while OA steps into a new role.

Looking ahead, FBI S09E02: "Omissions" follows an undercover cop's murder as the team uncovers deeper cover-ups.

As if tonight's second-season premiere of the Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA and the ninth-season premiere of the Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI weren't big enough, we've got a crossover in play for "CBS Premiere Week." We've got John Boyd's Stuart Scola appearing in CIA S02E01: "The Deep," while Necar Zadegan's Nikki Reynard is set for FBI S09E01: "Rendition." But what about after this week? We're glad you asked. Along with an overview, image gallery, and more for tonight's season opener, we also have a look ahead to October 12th's S09E02: "Omissions" – and that's waiting for you below:

FBI Season 9 – S09E01: "Rendition" & S09E02: "Omissions" Preview

FBI Season 9 Episode 1: "Rendition" – After a young traveler is found shot dead in a state park, the team discovers she was witness to an execution of a person involved in a top-secret government-sponsored project. Meanwhile, Maggie struggles to bond with her new partner, Isaiah Green (played by Roland Buck III), and OA adjusts to a new role. Written by Aaron Ginsburg and directed by Alex Chapple.

FBI Season 9 Episode 2: "Omissions" – After an undercover NYPD officer is murdered in front of his daughter's school, the team investigates the likely culprit, a drug dealer trying to clear his name. But the deeper the team digs, the more cover-ups they discover. Meanwhile, Maggie bonds with her new partner and is pulled in to secretly help OA. Written by Eduardo Javier Canto & Ryan Maldonado and directed by Michael Kattleman.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), a West Point graduate via Astoria who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Also on the team are Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent; and Special Agent Eva Ramos (Juliana Aidén Martinez), a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases. Overseeing them are Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza), who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority; as well as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Aaron Ginsburg, Rebecca McGill, Anastasia Puglisi, and Peter Jankowski.

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