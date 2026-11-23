Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI Returns Next Week: "22 Minutes" "Perdition" & "Albatross" Previews

Here's what's ahead with CBS's FBI: Nov. 30th's S09E08: "22 Minutes," Dec. 7th's S09E09: "Perdition," and Dec. 14th's S09E10: "Albatross."

Article Summary CBS’s FBI returns November 30 with “22 Minutes,” as Maggie and OA race to protect a teen witness from a drug lord.

FBI’s “22 Minutes” also brings pressure at HQ, with Isobel warning Maggie to rein in her relationship with OA.

FBI heads upstate on December 7 for “Perdition,” with Maggie and OA repairing their partnership amid a church probe.

FBI’s December 14 episode “Albatross” sends Maggie and OA into a reservation-land murder case steeped in corruption.

Just because CBS's primetime lineup is taking the week off for Thanksgiving doesn't mean we can't give you a heads-up on what you can expect when Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI returns next week. First up, we have an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for November 30th's S09E08: "22 Minutes." Following that, we have an official overview and image gallery for December 7th's S09E09: "Perdition," and the official overview for December 14th's S09E10: "Albatross" – and that's all waiting for you below:

FBI Season 9 – S09E08 – S09E10 Previews

FBI Season 9 Episode 8: "22 Minutes" – When a DEA informant is murdered, the team must stop the local drug lord responsible before he neutralizes the lone witness to this heinous crime: a 16-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Isobel puts pressure on Maggie to rein in her relationship with OA since his return. Written by Eduardo Javier Canto & Ryan Maldonado and directed by John Behring.

FBI Season 9 Episode 9: "Perdition" – When an IRS Criminal Investigation agent is executed, Maggie and OA work to repair their strained partnership on a trip upstate to join the task force investigating a small-town church leader with a lengthy rap sheet. Written by Woody Strassner and directed by Peter Stebbings.

FBI Season 9 Episode 10: "Albatross" – Before Maggie and OA return to the city, they are called in to help investigate the murder of a tribal council member on reservation land. Upon the discovery of another victim, Maggie and OA are drawn deep into a web of corruption and danger. Written by Aaron Ginsburg and directed by Jean de Segonzac.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), a West Point graduate via Astoria who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Also on the team are Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent; and Special Agent Eva Ramos (Juliana Aidén Martinez), a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases. Overseeing them are Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza), who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority; as well as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Aaron Ginsburg, Rebecca McGill, Anastasia Puglisi, and Peter Jankowski.

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