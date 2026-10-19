Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI S09E03: "White Rock" Preview: The Team Makes a Move Against Anna

In CBS's FBI S09E03: "White Rock," the team looks to make a move against Anna - but how far will OA go to shut her down for good?

Article Summary FBI Season 9 Episode 3, "White Rock," sees the team finally make its move against Anna Vorpe and her Strike Team.

Undercover in FBI S09E03, OA wrestles with how far he must go to protect his identity and bring Anna down.

The latest FBI preview also revisits S09E02, where a murdered undercover NYPD officer case reveals deeper layers.

Looking ahead, FBI Season 9 Episode 4, "Reticence," links a missing infant and murders to a dangerous inside suspect.

We're back with a look at tonight's episode of CBS's Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI, as well as a look ahead to what's on tap for next week. In S09E03: "White Rock," the team prepares a major move against Anna (Claire Coffee) and her forces – but how far will OA (Zaki) have to go to take her down? After checking out the official overview, trailer, image gallery, and sneak peek, check out what's on tap with October 26th's S09E04: "Reticence":

FBI Season 9 – S09E03: "White Rock" & S09E04: "Reticence" Previews

FBI Season 9 Episode 3: "White Rock" – The team pulls out all stops to finally move against Anna Vorpe (guest star Claire Coffee) and her seemingly impervious Strike Team. While undercover, OA struggles with what he has to become in order to keep his identity hidden and put Anna behind bars for good. Written by Sabir Pirzada and directed by John Behring.

FBI Season 9 Episode 4: "Reticence" – The team investigates a missing infant and a string of murders as it all connects to a rocket propulsion company on the verge of going public. They struggle to find the truth when their investigation points to the daunting conclusion that the suspect is one of their own. Written by Bryce Ahart & Stephanie McFarlane and directed by John Behring.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), a West Point graduate via Astoria who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Also on the team are Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent; and Special Agent Eva Ramos (Juliana Aidén Martinez), a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases. Overseeing them are Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza), who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority; as well as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Aaron Ginsburg, Rebecca McGill, Anastasia Puglisi, and Peter Jankowski.

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