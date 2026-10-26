Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI S09E04: "Reticence" Preview: A Threat From Within The Team?

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's FBI, S09E04: "Reticence," we have a look ahead to November 2nd's S09E05: "Atonement."

Article Summary FBI S09E04 “Reticence” sends the team into a twisted case involving a missing infant, murders, and a rocket company.

The “Reticence” preview teases a chilling possibility as the investigation points toward a suspect from within the team.

CBS’s FBI also looks ahead to S09E05 “Atonement,” where eight escaped female convicts trigger a high-stakes manhunt.

“Atonement” adds personal stakes as Scola faces a major life change while the FBI team searches for the final fugitive.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the ninth season of CBS's Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI, as we spotlight tonight's episode and what we know about the season ahead. In S09E04: "Reticence," a missing infant, a series of murders, and a rocket company on the verge of going public send the team down a rabbit hole that could make one of their own the "big bad" of it all. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode, stick around for the overview and image gallery for November 2nd's S09E05: "Atonement."

FBI Season 9 – S09E04: "Reticence" & S09E05: "Atonement" Previews

FBI Season 9 Episode 4: "Reticence" – The team investigates a missing infant and a string of murders as it all connects to a rocket propulsion company on the verge of going public. They struggle to find the truth when their investigation points to the daunting conclusion that the suspect is one of their own. Written by Bryce Ahart & Stephanie McFarlane and directed by John Behring.

FBI Season 9 Episode 5: "Atonement" – When a prison transport van is attacked and eight female convicts escape, the team is sent on a hunt for the missing prisoners. When all but one is located, they look to find the motive behind the escape. Meanwhile, Scola grapples with a big life change. Written by Woody Strassner and directed by Jonathan Brown.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), a West Point graduate via Astoria who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Also on the team are Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent; and Special Agent Eva Ramos (Juliana Aidén Martinez), a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases. Overseeing them are Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza), who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority; as well as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Aaron Ginsburg, Rebecca McGill, Anastasia Puglisi, and Peter Jankowski.

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