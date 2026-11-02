Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI S09E05: "Atonement" Preview: Prisoner Escape Raises Big Questions

Here's our preview for CBS's Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI S09E05: "Atonement," as the team tracks eight escaped female convicts.

Article Summary FBI Season 9 Episode 5, "Atonement," sends the team racing after eight escaped female convicts.

As the manhunt narrows to one fugitive, FBI raises a bigger mystery: what was the real motive behind the escape?

FBI S09E05 also spotlights Scola as he struggles to process a major life change unfolding off the case.

The preview rounds up the official CBS synopsis, trailer, and key details for tonight’s FBI episode, "Atonement."

As we kick off a new month, we're back with our pregame preview of the ninth season of CBS's Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI. In S09E05: "Atonement," Scola (John Boyd) tries to process a big change on the way, while the team tracks eight escaped female convicts – and searches for their motive. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode:

FBI Season 9 – S09E05: "Atonement" Preview

FBI Season 9 Episode 5: "Atonement" – When a prison transport van is attacked and eight female convicts escape, the team is sent on a hunt for the missing prisoners. When all but one is located, they look to find the motive behind the escape. Meanwhile, Scola grapples with a big life change. Written by Woody Strassner and directed by Jonathan Brown.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), a West Point graduate via Astoria who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Also on the team are Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent; and Special Agent Eva Ramos (Juliana Aidén Martinez), a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases. Overseeing them are Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza), who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority; as well as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Aaron Ginsburg, Rebecca McGill, Anastasia Puglisi, and Peter Jankowski.

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