Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI Season 9: Check Out Our Updated S09E02: "Omissions" Preview

Along with a preview of CBS's Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI S09E02: "Omissions," we have a look at S09E03: "White Rock."

Welcome back to our weekly look at the ninth season of CBS's Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI! In S09E02: "Omissions," the team hunts the suspect in a case involving a murdered undercover NYPD officer. But this one has a whole lot more layers to it than they realize, and the clock is running. Meanwhile, Maggie (Peregrym) balances a new partnership with her stealth efforts to help OA (Zaki). Along with an updated preview of what's on tap for tonight, we have a look ahead to next week's episode, S09E03: "White Rock."

FBI Season 9 – S09E02: "Omissions" & S09E03: "White Rock" Previews

FBI Season 9 Episode 2: "Omissions" – After an undercover NYPD officer is murdered in front of his daughter's school, the team investigates the likely culprit, a drug dealer trying to clear his name. But the deeper the team digs, the more cover-ups they discover. Meanwhile, Maggie bonds with her new partner and is pulled in to secretly help OA. Written by Eduardo Javier Canto & Ryan Maldonado and directed by Michael Kattleman.

FBI Season 9 Episode 3: "White Rock" – The team pulls out all stops to finally move against Anna Vorpe (guest star Claire Coffee) and her seemingly impervious Strike Team. While undercover, OA struggles with what he has to become in order to keep his identity hidden and put Anna behind bars for good. Written by Sabir Pirzada and directed by John Behring.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), a West Point graduate via Astoria who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Also on the team are Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent; and Special Agent Eva Ramos (Juliana Aidén Martinez), a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases. Overseeing them are Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza), who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority; as well as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Aaron Ginsburg, Rebecca McGill, Anastasia Puglisi, and Peter Jankowski.

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