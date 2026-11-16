Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI Season 9: Here's Our S09E07: "Posterity" Preview: A Deadly Trend

In CBS's FBI S09E07: "Posterity," the team tracks a criminal on the Most Wanted list identified during an online influencer's livestream.

Article Summary FBI Season 9 Episode 7, "Posterity," follows the team after an influencer’s murder exposes a Most Wanted fugitive.

Special Agent Nina Chase returns as FBI races to identify, track, and intercept the suspect before he vanishes.

The FBI preview includes the official synopsis, trailer details, and key creative credits for "Posterity."

An early look at FBI Season 9 Episode 8, "22 Minutes," teases a drug lord hunt and new pressure on Maggie and OA.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for CBS's Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI. In S09E07: "Posterity," Shantel VanSanten's Special Agent Nina Chase returns to help the team track a criminal on the Most Wanted list who was identified on a murdered online influencer's livestream. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more, make sure to also check out an early look at S09E08: "22 Minutes."

FBI Season 9 – S09E07: "Posterity" & S09E08: "22 Minutes" Previews

FBI Season 9 Episode 7: "Posterity" – After the murder of an online influencer, the team discovers that one of their cameras captured video of a criminal on the Most Wanted list. The team works alongside Special Agent Nina Chase (guest star Shantel VanSanten) to intercept him before he disappears. Shantel VanSanten returns as Special Agent Nina Chase. Written by Jake Tinker and directed by Milena Govich.

FBI Season 9 Episode 8: "22 Minutes" – When a DEA informant is murdered, the team must stop the local drug lord responsible before he neutralizes the lone witness to this heinous crime: a 16-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Isobel puts pressure on Maggie to rein in her relationship with OA since his return. Written by Eduardo Javier Canto & Ryan Maldonado and directed by John Behring.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), a West Point graduate via Astoria who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Also on the team are Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent; and Special Agent Eva Ramos (Juliana Aidén Martinez), a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases. Overseeing them are Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza), who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority; as well as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Aaron Ginsburg, Rebecca McGill, Anastasia Puglisi, and Peter Jankowski.

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