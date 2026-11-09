Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI Tracks a Radioactive Threat in S09E06: "Ultimatum": Our Preview

The team tracks stolen radioactive material in tonight's episode of CBS's Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI, S09E06: "Ultimatum."

Article Summary FBI S09E06 "Ultimatum" sends Maggie, OA, and the team racing to recover stolen radioactive material in New York.

Tonight’s FBI episode raises the stakes as a dangerous theft threatens public safety before the wrong people can strike.

Eva Ramos faces a volatile Staten Island Ferry situation while checking on her mother in FBI Season 9 Episode 6.

The preview also teases FBI S09E07 "Posterity," with Nina Chase returning for a Most Wanted case tied to an influencer murder.

We're back with our pregame preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI. In S09E06: "Ultimatum," the team is on the trail of some highly radioactive material before it gets into the wrong hands – or worse. Meanwhile, Eva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) finds herself in the middle of a very volatile situation while looking to check in on her mother. Here's the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode, followed by an early look at what's ahead with S09E07: "Posterity," including Shantel VanSanten returning as Special Agent Nina Chase.

FBI Season 9 – S09E06: "Ultimatum" & S09E07: "Posterity" Previews

FBI Season 9 Episode 6: "Ultimatum" – A highly radioactive material is stolen from a medical disposal facility, sending the team to track down the thief. Meanwhile, after Eva goes to check on her mom, she finds herself in the middle of a fragile situation on the Staten Island Ferry. Written by Mae Smith and directed by Nimisha Mukerji.

FBI Season 9 Episode 7: "Posterity" – After the murder of an online influencer, the team discovers that one of their cameras captured video of a criminal on the Most Wanted list. The team works alongside Special Agent Nina Chase (guest star Shantel VanSanten) to intercept him before he disappears. Shantel VanSanten returns as Special Agent Nina Chase. Written by Jake Tinker and directed by Milena Govich.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), a West Point graduate via Astoria who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Also on the team are Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent; and Special Agent Eva Ramos (Juliana Aidén Martinez), a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases. Overseeing them are Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza), who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority; as well as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Aaron Ginsburg, Rebecca McGill, Anastasia Puglisi, and Peter Jankowski.

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