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FCC Chair Warns ABC, NBC, CBS About "Fake Polls" as Trump Numbers Drop

Trump's very own FCC chair, Brendan Carr, is calling out ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News over those polls making Trump look bad.

Article Summary FCC Chair Brendan Carr blasted ABC, NBC, and CBS over polls he called fake, distorted, and election interference.

With Trump’s approval at 36%, Carr warned FCC-licensed broadcasters against airing polls he says mislead voters.

Carr argued the FCC can police news distortion and broadcast hoaxes when networks present unreliable polling.

The warning raised fresh questions about FCC pressure on major networks as Trump’s numbers slide before midterms.

With only a handful of weeks to go until the all-important midterm elections in the U.S., the polls haven't been too Trump and MAGA-friendly, to say the least. With that in mind, a whole lot of folks have been waiting to see what Trump and his lackeys had planned to try to put their thumb on the scales when it comes to voting. Well, it looks like Trump's FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, is stepping up to do his part for the movement. On Wednesday, with Trump's approval rating now at just 36% (The New York Times/Siena College), Carr took to social media to call out ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News for "engaging in News Distortion" and "promoting Broadcast Hoaxes."

"During this election season, there has been a significant surge in entirely Fake Polls and Suppression Polls designed to do nothing more than interfere with the regular functioning of the electoral process and alter the normal patterns of voter turnout and enthusiasm," Carr shared, raising a ten-ton question: would we be getting this sermon from Carr if Trump had actually done his job over the past two years and his numbers were good? "Many journalists and broadcasters have been amplifying or airing these Polls without regard to basic journalistic ethics and without informing the public that those Polls lack a scientific, accurate, or even real basis."

"The FCC takes these issues seriously. Broadcasters are prohibited by the terms of their federal licenses from engaging in News Distortion or promoting Broadcast Hoaxes. It is important that broadcasters comply with their public interest obligations. After all, the country benefits greatly when Americans can trust and rely on the media to report the news fairly and accurately," Carr continued, not making it clear if this also applies to a large number of right-wing radio stations across the country that fall under his jurisdiction (yet he never seems to mention). "Broadcasters are advised to avoid engaging in News Distortions or running Broadcast Hoaxes by airing Polls that would violate their regulatory obligations. If broadcasters believe they should provide their viewers with additional context and information about Polls they have covered, they can now take those actions consistent with FCC regulations."

Here's a look at what Trump's FCC head had to share about the broadcasters posting what they claim to be "fake polls" and "suppression polls" heading into the midterms.

During this election season, there has been a significant surge in entirely Fake Polls and Suppression Polls designed to do nothing more than interfere with the regular functioning of the electoral process and alter the normal patterns of voter turnout and enthusiasm. Many journalists and broadcasters have been amplifying or airing these Polls without regard to basic journalistic ethics and without informing the public that those Polls lack a scientific, accurate, or even real basis. The FCC takes these issues seriously. Broadcasters are prohibited by the terms of their federal licenses from engaging in News Distortion or promoting Broadcast Hoaxes. It is important that broadcasters comply with their public interest obligations. After all, the country benefits greatly when Americans can trust and rely on the media to report the news fairly and accurately. Broadcasters are advised to avoid engaging in News Distortions or running Broadcast Hoaxes by airing Polls that would violate their regulatory obligations. If broadcasters believe they should provide their viewers with additional context and information about Polls they have covered, they can now take those actions consistent with FCC regulations. — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) October 21, 2026

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