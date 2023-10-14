Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, fear the walking dead, fear twd, preview, season 8, trailer

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Clip: Someone's Looking for Madison

Everyone's looking for Madison in a clip from AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 8, returning on October 22nd for its final run of episodes.

With only slightly more than a week to go until AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns for its final run of episodes, AMC Networks made sure to include the long-running spinoff series in its New York Comic Con 2023 (NYCC 2023) festivities. As you know, Madison (Kim Dickens), Daniel (Rubèn Blades), Luciana (Danay García), Victor (Colman Domingo), and the others are forced to confront a ghost from their past in the form of a definitely-not-dead Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman). He wants PADRE – and everything else that Madison has – and he has an army of the dead to help him make his case. And that means our folks are going to have to get on the same page fast – which is why the preview clip released on Thursday previewing the reunion between Madison & Victor left us a wee bit concerned (more on that below). Now, we have a mini-preview that was released on social media earlier today that offers another ominous tease of just how much of a wanted woman Madison is – in all of the worst ways possible.

With the series returning for its final run of episodes on October 22nd, here's a look at a mini-preview from the upcoming final episodes, followed by a look back at the clip for S08E07: "Anton" that was released during NYCC 2023 (which explains the episode's title) and some insight from EP/Director Michael E. Satrazemis into what viewers can expect:

Everyone is looking for Madison… Don't miss the final episodes of #FearTWD on October 22nd on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/P2bMLlbIoF — FearTWD (@FearTWD) October 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Satrazemis shared some insights and dropped some teases about what's to come with EW – including what it was like having Dickens back, the return of Domingo's Victor, Dwight (Austin Amelio) & Sherry (Christine Evangelista) continuing their story, and more. Here are the highlights – followed by a look back at the official season trailer (and more) for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

On Having Kim Dickens' Madison Back for Series Finale: "Getting to have her back was just such a joy. I think she's fantastic. And getting to have the experience where we're creating together and able to close the show up together, it felt very special. I don't know if any shows get to be this kind of karmically correct. It's a beautiful circular thing that I'm very happy to be a part of."

For Madison, It's No Longer About Running – It's About Making PADRE Work: "Well, that's Madison's mission. Madison has a transformative moment to not want to run away anymore — to want to stay, to want to help rebuild, to want to take care of the children that she helped bring over there and find their parents. That's her mission."

Satrazemis Plays Coy on Strand's Return: [laughing] "There will be a return. And Strand will be Strand. Sometimes, you don't know what shape it's all going to take."

There's More Dwight/Sherry Story to Tell: "It feels like it's the end of their story, but it doesn't mean we're not going to see them again. We might see them separately. We might see them together. They're realizing that they're in a perpetual circle, and it keeps ending really poorly being together. So they're making a decision right now to split and to move out. But that doesn't mean we won't see them again."

Fear TWD Fans Should Expect the Unexpected: "You never know what you're going to see. You might see some new things, you might have some new obstacles, and it's kind of the way the show is. It's always reinventing itself."

With the series returning for its final run of episodes on October 22nd, here's a look at the official season trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so, the island becomes a target, as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources, spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.

